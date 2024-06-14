From the New York punk scene of the 1970s to global superstardom and now to Magalluf, Blondie took to the Estrella Damm Stage at the Mallorca Live Festival on Thursday night and rolled back the years with classics like One Way or Another and Heart of Glass.
A heart of glass pounding in Magalluf - Blondie at the Mallorca Live Festival
