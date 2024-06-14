From the New York punk scene of the 1970s to global superstardom and now to Magalluf, Blondie took to the Estrella Damm Stage at the Mallorca Live Festival on Thursday night and rolled back the years with classics like One Way or Another and Heart of Glass.

True to their roots, Debbie Harry wore a shirt emblazoned with the word 'punk'. And for the thousands attending the festival, many of whom weren't born when Blondie were in their prime, it was a set to remind everyone that they are true legends of pop music.

Other standout acts on the first night of the festival included Mallorcan rapper Rels B and Spanish indie-pop band Love of Lesbian.

Friday's headliners are Underworld and on Saturday it will be the turn of the Pet Shop Boys.