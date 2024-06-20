Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, June 21 to Thursday, June 27. New film this weekend in Palma and Marratxi is the animated film Inside Out 2. Some theatres already premiered the film on Wednesday. Still showing is Mothers' Instinct starring Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. Bad Boys: Ride or Die, an American buddy cop action comedy film starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Ex-Husbands a 2023 comedy film written and directed by Noah Pritzker. The biography/drama about Amy Winehouse Back is Black, the action/comedy Hitman starring Glen Powell, the live-action/animated fantasy comedy IF with Ryan Reynolds, and the science fiction action film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Rivoli Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium, Artesiete and CineCiutat.

Inside Out 2 (2024)

Starring Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black. Director Kelsey Mann. Plot Follows Riley, in her teenage years, encountering new emotions. Rated PG. 1h 36m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.10pm (Sun & Wed), daily at 4pm, 6.30pm & 9.45pm

in Marratxi: 12.10pm (Sun & Wed), daily at 4pm, 6.30pm & 9.45pm Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 3.30pm, 5.30pm, 7.30pm, 9.30pm

in Palma: daily at 3.30pm, 5.30pm, 7.30pm, 9.30pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.15pm (Sat, Sun & Mon), daily at 8.20pm

in Porto Pi: 12.15pm (Sat, Sun & Mon), daily at 8.20pm Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan: 4pm (Tue)

Mothers' Instinct (2024)

Starring Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and Josh Charles. Director Benoît Delhomme. Plot Alice and Celine live a traditional lifestyle with successful husbands and sons of the same age. Life’s perfect harmony is suddenly shattered after a tragic accident. Rated PG-16. 1h 34m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 7.50pm

in Palma: daily at 7.50pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 6.10pm (daily except Fri), 9.30pm (Fri), 10.10pm (Tue), 10.15pm (Sat, Mon & Wed)





Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024)

Starring Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Vanessa Hudgens. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Plot When their former captain is implicated in corruption, two Miami police officers have to work to clear his name. Rated R. 1h 55m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: daily except Thu at 9.30pm

in Marratxi: daily except Thu at 9.30pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 4pm



Ex-husbands (2023)

Starring Griffin Dunne, James Norton andRosanna Arquette. Director Noah Pritzker. Plot When Peter Pearce flies to Tulum, crashing his son Nick’s bachelor party, Peter realizes he’s not the only Pearce man in crisis. Rated NR-12. 1h 38m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 6.10pm (Fri), 6.15pm (Sat, Sun, Tue & Thu), 8.20pm (Sat, Mon & Wed)

Back to Black (2024)

Starring Marisa Abela, Eddie Marsan and Jack O’Connell. Director Sam Taylor-Johnson. Plot The life and music of Amy Winehouse, through the journey of adolescence to adulthood and the creation of one of the best-selling albums of our time. Rated R. 2h 2m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12pm (Sat, Sun & Mon)

in Porto Pi: 12pm (Sat, Sun & Mon) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.45pm (Tue), 6.05pm (Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed), 10pm (Fri)



Hitman (2023)

Starring Adria Arjona, Glen Powelland Retta. Director Richard Linklater. Plot A professor moonlighting as a hit man of sorts for his city police department, descends into dangerous, dubious territory when he finds himself attracted to a woman who enlists his services. Rated R. 1h 55m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 8.20pm (Sun & Thu), 9.30pm (Tue), 10.10pm (Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed)

IF (2024)

Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski. Director John Krasinski. Plot A young girl who goes through a difficult experience begins to see everyone’s imaginary friends who have been left behind as their real-life friends have grown up. Rated PG. 1h 44m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 4pm

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

Starring Freya Allan, Kevin Durand and Dichen Lachman. Director Wes Ball. Plot Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he’s been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. Rated PG-13. 2h 25m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 3.50pm

Coming soon

Deadpool & Wolverine (2023)

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. Director Shawn Levy. Plot Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy. Rated NR. 2h 7m. To premiere on Thursday, July 27. Tickets on sale now.