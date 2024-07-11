Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, July 5 to Thursday, July 11. Ocine Premium in Porto Pi and Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi only have times until Tuesday, July 16. Times will be given next week so watch this space. New film this weekend in Palma and Marratxi is the romantic comedy Fly Me To The Moon starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. Also showing is Bikeriders and Strangers: Chapter 1. Also Festival Park is screening Sarfira in Hindi over the weekend only.

Still showing is the animated films Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1starring Kevin Costnerand Kind of Kindness starring Emma Stone. For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Augusta Aficine, Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium, Artesiete and CineCiutat.

Fly Me To The Moon (2024)

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum and Woody Harrelson. Director Greg Berlanti. Plot Marketing maven Kelly Jones wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up. Rated PG-13. 2h 12m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 5.45pm and 8.20pm (From Wednesday to Sunday)

in Palma: 5.45pm and 8.20pm (From Wednesday to Sunday) Showtimes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi: daily at 10.45pm

Porto Pi: daily at 10.45pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 6.10pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue)

in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 6.10pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.05pm (Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu), 6.10pm (Sun), 7.05pm (Fri), 7.30pm (Mon, Tue & Wed), 8pm (Sun), 10.10pm (Fri & Mon), 10.30pm (Tue, Wed & Thu)

in Palma: 5.05pm (Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu), 6.10pm (Sun), 7.05pm (Fri), 7.30pm (Mon, Tue & Wed), 8pm (Sun), 10.10pm (Fri & Mon), 10.30pm (Tue, Wed & Thu) Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan: 4.30pm (Tue)

Strangers: Chapter 1 (2024)

Starring Madelaine Petsch, Ryan Bown and Matus Lajcak. Director Jeff Nichols. Plot After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple is forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive. Rated R. 1h 31m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.15pm (Tue)

Bikeriders (2023)

Starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy. Director Jeff Nichols. Plot After a chance encounter, headstrong Kathy is drawn to Benny, member of Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals. As the club transforms into a dangerous underworld of violence, Benny must choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club. Rated R. 1h 56m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.15pm (Mon)

Sarfira (2023)

Starring Akshay Kumar, Suriya and Radhika Madan. Director Sudha Kongara. Plot A man fights to make his dream of creating a low cost airline a reality, facing opposition from devious competitive airline owners who threaten his business and his passengers’ safety. Rated R. 1h 56m. Language In Hindi.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 10pm (Fri, Sat & Sun)

Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Starring Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Joey King. Director Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage. Plot Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run. Rated PG. 1h 35m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 12pm and 4pm

Showtimes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi: daily at 12.15pm and 4.15pm





Kinds of Kindness (2024)

Starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe. Director Yorgos Lanthimos Plot A triptych fable tells three tales: a trapped man seeking control of his life, a policeman terrified by his wife’s mysterious return from the sea looking different, and a determined woman searching for a gifted individual destined to be a prodigious spiritual leader. Rated R. 2h 44m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 9pm

in Palma: daily at 9pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.30pm (Thu),5pm (Mon), 7pm (Fri & Tue), 7.45pm (Sun), 8.15pm (Wed), 10pm (Fri & Tue), 10.05pm (Wed), 10.15pm (Mon)





Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 (2024)

Starring Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington. Director Kevin Costner. Plot A multi-faceted, 15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American west. Rated R. 3h 10m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5pm (Tue & Wed), 6.50pm (Thu), 7pm (Mon), 8.40pm (Sun)

Inside Out 2 (2024)

Starring Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black. Director Kelsey Mann. Plot Follows Riley, in her teenage years, encountering new emotions. Rated PG. 1h 36m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi:

in Marratxi: Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 3.30pm and 5pm, 7pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed)

in Palma: daily at 3.30pm and 5pm, 7pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 12.30pm

Coming soon on Thurday, July 25

Deadpool & Wolverine (2023)

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. Director Shawn Levy. Plot Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy. Rated NR. 2h 7m. Tickets on sale now.