From Friday to Sunday, Mallorca offers diverse events. Binissalem’s Vermar Fiestas features folk dances, barrel races, and art fairs. Bunyola’s Sant Mateu Fiestas include giants, pipers, concerts, and races. Palma celebrates Mallorca Day with artisan fairs, concerts, and children’s entertainment. Music lovers can enjoy Andrés Calamaro, jazz, opera, and a Puccini-Dvorak festival in Pollensa. Additional highlights include the Alcudia wine festival, a craft beer show in Mancor de la Vall, and an American car show in Port Adriano. Sineu hosts a Festival of Visual Theatre throughout the weekend.

Friday, September 13 Binissalem , Vermar Fiestas - 8pm: Folk dance with the Mallorca School of Music and Dance. Can Gelabert. 8pm-midnight: Goletart; art fair. C. Goleta.

Bunyola , Sant Mateu Fiestas - 5pm: Shower of sweets, ringing of bells, giants, pipers. From the market. 6pm: Children's entertainment. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 8.30pm: Al fresco dinner. 12 midnight: D-Baix Grup and Eva. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Cala d'Or - 7.30pm: Luis Mizrahi (violin), Francesca Suau (piano); various works. Es Forti, Avda. Es Forti. Free, bookings ticketib.com.

Palma , Mallorca Day - 5pm-10pm: Artisan fair; 5.30pm: Procession, 'Myotragus'; 6pm: Childen's entertainment; 8pm: Concert - Trio Cacao. La Misericordia. Full programme - web.conselldemallorca.es.

Palma - 1pm-4.30pm / 8pm-11pm: Maris Galicia (Galician seafood festival). Grand marquee on the Llevant poligono. (Every day; Sunday 1pm-4.30pm only.) marisgalicia.es.

Palma - 9pm: Andrés Calamaro (Argentine rock). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-75 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Puerto Soller - 8pm: Concert by Tomeu Quetglas. Museu del Mar, C. Santa Catalina de Alexandria 54.

Sineu - From 6pm: Festival of Visual Theatre. Plaça Fossar and other locations. Free and 5-10 euros. ciclopfestival.com. September fair in Manacor. Saturday, September 14

Alcudia - 7pm: Vinàlia; wine-tasting with nine bodegas plus tapas, canapés and music. Roman Theatre, Pollentia. 15 euros, proceeds to Prodis charity. ticketib.com.

Alcudia - 9pm: Alcudia Jazz Festival; Pere Bujosa Trio. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 10 euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Binissalem , Vermar Fiestas - 6pm: Barrel race. By Bodega Vins Nadal. 8pm-midnight: Goletart; art fair. C. Goleta.

Bunyola , Sant Mateu Fiestas - 5pm: Gathering for the underwear race; 6pm: Address; 7pm: Race starts; 8pm: Prizes, music from Petxandongos, The Hawaiians. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Cas Concos , Sant Nicolau de Tolenti Fiestas - 4.30pm: Sheepdog trials. Sports centre. 10.30pm: Tomeu Penya i Géminis, The Hawaiians, DJs.

Inca - 7pm: Eduardo Sandoval (tenor), Miquel Estelrich (piano); opera and zarzuela. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. teatreprincipalinca.com. Free.

Manacor, September Fair - 7pm-midnight: Food, artisan craft, attractions. Plaça Sant Jaume and other locations. 7pm: Concert - Manacor Band of Music. Sant Vicenç Cloister. 9pm: Concert - Reïna (pop). Plaça Sant Jaume. 9.30pm: Concert - Swing Preachers. Plaça Sa Mora. Craft Beer Show in Mancor de la Vall. Mancor de la Vall - From 12.30pm: Craft Beer Show; fifty beers, competition for homebrewers, concerts from 6pm (and for which there is a charge). C. Colomer car park.

Palma , Mallorca Day - 10am-10pm: Artisan fair; 12 noon: Children's entertainment; 1pm: Show cooking; 7pm: Grand gathering of pipers; 8pm: Concert - Desirée & Unai. La Misericordia.

Palma - 11am: International Disc Fair; vinyl, CDs, and pop and rock memorabilia plus live music. Velòdrom Illes Balears, C. Uruguai. Seven euros. firadeldisc.org. (Also Sunday.)

Palma - 2pm: La Liga; Real Mallorca v. Villarreal. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. From 60 euros. rcdmallorca.es.

Palma - 5pm-10pm; Viva Mexico fair. Porto Pi. Music, food and fun. 54 Avinguda de Gabriel Roca. www.eventbrite.com

Palma - 6pm: Ojete Calor, Ladilla Rusa (electro pop), DJ Jaume Colombàs. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 30-75 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma - 7pm: DaBraccio Quartet; Beethoven and others. Palau Can Vivot, C. Can Savellà. 5-45 euros. ticketib.com.

Palma - 9pm: Live Forever (Oasis tribute). Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló Industrial Estate. 22 euros. esgremi.com.

Palma - 9pm: Los Chicos (Spanish pop-flamenco-rumba). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 55-85 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Pina , Pina Fair - From 5pm: Artisan, food and local product stands. Classic cars. 5.30pm: Pipers; 6pm: Children's entertainment; 9pm: Concert - Big Yuyu (blues, rock). In the square.

Pollensa - 8pm: Puccini-Dvorak Festival. Aitor Hevia (violin), Zuzanna Sosnowska (cello), Magí Garciás (piano); works by Dvorak. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 15-25 euros. festivalpuccinidvorak.com / ticketib.com.

Puerto Alcudia - 5pm-8pm: End of summer party with various activities for all ages. Paseo Marítimo.

Sa Pobla - 10am-10pm: Fira Sa Pobla Coenta; hot pepper gastronomy. Various activities with a championship at 8.30pm. Plaça Major. sapobla.cat.

S'Arracó - 4pm: Feel the Real; dance, yoga, music. Son Castell, Cami de Son Castell 20. 20 euros. ticketib.com.

Sineu - From 12 noon: Festival of Visual Theatre. Plaça Fossar and other locations. Free and 5-10 euros. ciclopfestival.com. 11pm: Correfoc; Dimonis Sa Cova des Fossar. Plaça Fossar. Sant Nicolau de Tolenti Fiestas in Cas Concos (Felanitx). Sunday, September 15

Bunyola , Sant Mateu Fiestas - 6pm: Choral concert at the church. 9pm: Comedy with Agustin El Casta. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Cala Figuera - 9pm: Carlota Cáceres (percussionist). At the church, C. Sant Pere. 20 euros. ticketib.com.

Cas Concos , Sant Nicolau de Tolenti Fiestas - 6pm: Horse parade and then exhibition. Plaça Església. 9pm: Dance show and then fireworks. Sports centre.

Palma , Mallorca Day - 10am-3pm: Artisan fair; 12 noon: Children's entertainment; 1pm: Pipers. La Misericordia. 11am: Mallorcan folk dance. From Palau del Consell de Mallorca (Council of Mallorca). 6pm: Concert by Tiu (Mallorcan singer-songwriter). La Misericordia. 8.30pm/9.30pm: Videomapping show of the history of Mallorca. La Misericordia. Free, bookings ticketib.com.

Port Adriano - 11am-5pm: American Car Show; exhibition of cars, food trucks, music ('Elvis' at 12 noon), pin-up contest at 2pm. Central plaza.

Sineu - 11am-12.30pm: Festival of Visual Theatre. Teleclub and Performing Arts Centre. Five euros. ciclopfestival.com.