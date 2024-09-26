This week in Mallorca, enjoy various events including the Binissalem Vermar Fiestas, featuring al fresco dinners, wine fairs, and parades. Explore art and craft beer exhibitions in Can Picafort and Palma's Galician seafood festival. Other highlights include live music, the Alcudia Jazz Festival, circus performances, and the Puerto Soller Fira del Mar.

Final weekend for the Galician Seafood Festival in Palma. Friday, September 27 Binissalem , Vermar Fiestas - 8.30pm: Al fresco dinner in the streets. 1am: Correfoc; Dimonis Sa Fil-loxera de l’Infern. Plaça Església.

, Vermar Fiestas - 8.30pm: Al fresco dinner in the streets. 1am: Correfoc; Dimonis Sa Fil-loxera de l’Infern. Plaça Església. Cala Millor , Tourist Fiestas - 9.30pm: Folk dance with Sa Revetlla. Cala Bona port.

, Tourist Fiestas - 9.30pm: Folk dance with Sa Revetlla. Cala Bona port. Calonge , Sant Miquel Fiestas - 9.30pm: Concerts - Los Javaloyas, Valentin Mendoza. Plaça Sant Miquel.

, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 9.30pm: Concerts - Los Javaloyas, Valentin Mendoza. Plaça Sant Miquel. Campanet , Sant Miquel Fiestas - 8pm: Lanterns procession. Plaça Son Bordoi to Plaça Son Puça. 9pm: Fideus (noodles) supper and music.

, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 8pm: Lanterns procession. Plaça Son Bordoi to Plaça Son Puça. 9pm: Fideus (noodles) supper and music. Can Picafort - 6pm. Craft Beer fair and Artisan and Art Exhibition. Plaza Cervantes. Free. Also on Saturday, September 28.

- 6pm. Craft Beer fair and Artisan and Art Exhibition. Plaza Cervantes. Free. Also on Saturday, September 28. Palma - 1pm-4.30pm / 8pm-11pm: Maris Galicia (Galician seafood festival). Grand marquee on the Llevant poligono. (Every day; Sunday 1pm-4.30pm only; finishes on Sunday.) marisgalicia.es.

- 1pm-4.30pm / 8pm-11pm: Maris Galicia (Galician seafood festival). Grand marquee on the Llevant poligono. (Every day; Sunday 1pm-4.30pm only; finishes on Sunday.) marisgalicia.es. Palma - 5pm: Palma Circus Cycle; first performance, Passeig Born. 6pm: Procession with Circ Stromboli. Passeig Born to Plaça Miquel Maura. 7pm: Performance in Plaça Miquel Maura. 8pm: Teatre Xesc Forteza. palmacultura.cat.

- 5pm: Palma Circus Cycle; first performance, Passeig Born. 6pm: Procession with Circ Stromboli. Passeig Born to Plaça Miquel Maura. 7pm: Performance in Plaça Miquel Maura. 8pm: Teatre Xesc Forteza. palmacultura.cat. Palma - 9pm: Sole Giménez (Spanish-French jazz singer). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 32 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 9pm: Sole Giménez (Spanish-French jazz singer). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 32 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Sa Pobla - From 6pm: Lantern Festival. Workshop and parade. Town Hall and Plaza del Mercat. Raïm Wine Festival at Cala Sant Vicente. Saturday, September 28 Alcudia - 9pm: Alcudia Jazz Festival; Alex Cuba. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 15 euros. auditorialcudia.net.

- 9pm: Alcudia Jazz Festival; Alex Cuba. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 15 euros. auditorialcudia.net. Arta - 8pm: David Gómez, One Piano and 200 Candles. Monestir de Bellpuig. SOLD OUT.

- 8pm: David Gómez, One Piano and 200 Candles. Monestir de Bellpuig. SOLD OUT. Binissalem , Vermar Fiestas - 5pm: Floats procession. 5.30pm-10pm: Wine fair. Parc de la Rectoria. 11pm-5am: Anegats, Cabot and others. Plaça Església.

, Vermar Fiestas - 5pm: Floats procession. 5.30pm-10pm: Wine fair. Parc de la Rectoria. 11pm-5am: Anegats, Cabot and others. Plaça Església. Cala Millor , Cala Millor Tourist Fiestas - From 7pm: Turistapa; tapas from local hotels, restaurants and associations (until 11.30pm); 7pm-8.30pm: Human towers; 8.30pm: Light Up The World Show; Hipotels entertainment. Parc de la Mar.

, Cala Millor Tourist Fiestas - From 7pm: Turistapa; tapas from local hotels, restaurants and associations (until 11.30pm); 7pm-8.30pm: Human towers; 8.30pm: Light Up The World Show; Hipotels entertainment. Parc de la Mar. Cala Sant Vicenç - 1pm-1am: Raïm Wine Festival. Cala Molins. vtmallorca.com.

- 1pm-1am: Raïm Wine Festival. Cala Molins. vtmallorca.com. Calonge , Sant Miquel Fiestas - 8pm: Pa amb oli supper, La Fábrica de Arte Show (musical). Plaça Sant Miquel.

, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 8pm: Pa amb oli supper, La Fábrica de Arte Show (musical). Plaça Sant Miquel. Campanet , Sant Miquel Fiestas - 4pm-12 midnight: Party with Madison, JOTR3S and DJs. Plaça Son Puça.

, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 4pm-12 midnight: Party with Madison, JOTR3S and DJs. Plaça Son Puça. Estellencs , Gastronomy Fair - 12 noon: Showcooking, Miquel Calent. C. Eusebi Pascual. 4.30pm: Christa and The Band Idos.

, Gastronomy Fair - 12 noon: Showcooking, Miquel Calent. C. Eusebi Pascual. 4.30pm: Christa and The Band Idos. Felanitx - 5pm-5am: DJ Titi and friends. Sa Torre Municipal Park. Ten euros.

- 5pm-5am: DJ Titi and friends. Sa Torre Municipal Park. Ten euros. Llucmajor, Llucmajor Fairs - 8.30pm: Address for the four fairs, folk dance with Aires des Pla Llucmajorer. Sant Bonaventura Cloister. Rata Market was postponed last weekend due to the weather and will be taking place this weekend in Marratxi. Marratxi - 11am-9pm. Rata Market. Postponed from last weekend due to the weather. Museu del Fang. C arrer Moli 4, Sa Cabaneta. www.ratamarket.com

- 11am-9pm. Rata Market. Postponed from last weekend due to the weather. Museu del Fang. C arrer Moli 4, Sa Cabaneta. www.ratamarket.com Palma - 11am-1pm: Palma Circus Cycle; performances in Plaça Espanya. 6pm: Performance in Plaça Miquel Maura. palmacultura.cat.

- 11am-1pm: Palma Circus Cycle; performances in Plaça Espanya. 6pm: Performance in Plaça Miquel Maura. palmacultura.cat. Palma - 5pm: La Familia Madrigal, family musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday.)

- 5pm: La Familia Madrigal, family musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday.) Palma - 7pm: Carme Garí (soprano), Biel Fiol (cello), Helena Garreta (harp), Raquel Viejo (dance); Granados, Albéniz, Marquès, Escalas. Palau Can Vivot, C. Can Savellà. From 18 euros. ticketib.com.

- 7pm: Carme Garí (soprano), Biel Fiol (cello), Helena Garreta (harp), Raquel Viejo (dance); Granados, Albéniz, Marquès, Escalas. Palau Can Vivot, C. Can Savellà. From 18 euros. ticketib.com. Palma - 7pm: Palma pop rock competition grand final. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free. palmacultura.cat.

- 7pm: Palma pop rock competition grand final. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free. palmacultura.cat. Petra - 9pm: Marino e Marini (music and comedy). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Five euros.

- 9pm: Marino e Marini (music and comedy). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Five euros. Pollensa - 6pm-midnight: 80’s night in aid of Cats Protection Pollensa. Comunidad Inspira Pollensa, Carrer del Fuster, 49. Tickets 50 euros. www.ticketailor.com.

- 6pm-midnight: 80’s night in aid of Cats Protection Pollensa. Comunidad Inspira Pollensa, Carrer del Fuster, 49. Tickets 50 euros. www.ticketailor.com. Puerto Soller , Fira del Mar - 5pm: Artisan market. 9pm-4am: DJ party. Main stage. ajsoller.net.

, Fira del Mar - 5pm: Artisan market. 9pm-4am: DJ party. Main stage. ajsoller.net. Puerto Soller - 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Festival of Classical Music; Royal Concertbegouw Orchestra (chamber group). Bruckner and Dvorak. Sant Ramon Church. 25-45 euros. festivalportdesoller.com / ticketib.com. Dance of the cavallet cotoners for the first fair in Llucmajor. Sunday, September 29 Binissalem , Vermar Fiestas - 10am: Dignitaries, pipers, giants, folk dancers. From the town hall. 10.30am: Mass. 11.15am: Offer of grape must to Santa Maria de Robines; folk dance and dance of giants. By the church. 4.30pm-8.30pm: Wine fair; 7pm: Photos (traditional dress), folk dance and music, wine from Bodegas José L. Ferrer. Parc de la Rectoria.

, Vermar Fiestas - 10am: Dignitaries, pipers, giants, folk dancers. From the town hall. 10.30am: Mass. 11.15am: Offer of grape must to Santa Maria de Robines; folk dance and dance of giants. By the church. 4.30pm-8.30pm: Wine fair; 7pm: Photos (traditional dress), folk dance and music, wine from Bodegas José L. Ferrer. Parc de la Rectoria. Cala Millor , Cala Millor Tourist Fiestas - 8.30pm: Procession; Dimonis de Son Ganxó (Costitx). From C. Alosa to Parc de la Mar. 9pm: Correfoc. Parc de la Mar. 10.30pm: Fireworks.

, Cala Millor Tourist Fiestas - 8.30pm: Procession; Dimonis de Son Ganxó (Costitx). From C. Alosa to Parc de la Mar. 9pm: Correfoc. Parc de la Mar. 10.30pm: Fireworks. Calonge (Santanyi) , Sant Miquel Fiestas - 10.45am: Pipers procession. 11am: Solemn mass, followed by dance of the archangels and demons in Placeta Església. 1.30pm: Paella lunch (tickets had to be bought in advance), music from Replegats. Plaça Sant Miquel.

, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 10.45am: Pipers procession. 11am: Solemn mass, followed by dance of the archangels and demons in Placeta Església. 1.30pm: Paella lunch (tickets had to be bought in advance), music from Replegats. Plaça Sant Miquel. Campanet , Sant Miquel Fiestas - 10am-12 noon: Children’s activities. Plaça Major. 5.30pm: Solemn mass, tribute to senior citizens. 7.30pm: Folk dance with Voramar. Plaça Major.

, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 10am-12 noon: Children’s activities. Plaça Major. 5.30pm: Solemn mass, tribute to senior citizens. 7.30pm: Folk dance with Voramar. Plaça Major. Llucmajor , Sant Miquel and First Fair - 7pm: Dance of the cavallet cotoners, procession with giants, bigheads, pipers, the band of music and other folk dancers. Plaça Espanya. 7.30pm: Eucharist, dance of offer. 9pm: Dance of the cavallet cotoners, band of music. Plaça Espanya. 9.30pm: Joan Lainez (tenor), Simón Orfila (bass), Maria Victoria Cortès (piano). Benefit concert for cancer. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. 15 euros. ticketib.com.

, Sant Miquel and First Fair - 7pm: Dance of the cavallet cotoners, procession with giants, bigheads, pipers, the band of music and other folk dancers. Plaça Espanya. 7.30pm: Eucharist, dance of offer. 9pm: Dance of the cavallet cotoners, band of music. Plaça Espanya. 9.30pm: Joan Lainez (tenor), Simón Orfila (bass), Maria Victoria Cortès (piano). Benefit concert for cancer. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. 15 euros. ticketib.com. Palma - 10.30am-12.30pm: Palma Circus Cycle; performances in Passeig Born. 6pm: Performance in Plaça Miquel Maura. 6.30pm: Teatre Xesc Forteza. palmacultura.cat.

- 10.30am-12.30pm: Palma Circus Cycle; performances in Passeig Born. 6pm: Performance in Plaça Miquel Maura. 6.30pm: Teatre Xesc Forteza. palmacultura.cat. Palma - 7pm: European Symphony Orchestra, the Orfeó Balear choir, soloists; Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 7pm: European Symphony Orchestra, the Orfeó Balear choir, soloists; Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Puerto Soller , Fira del Mar - 2pm: Local gastronomy. 9pm-midnight: DJ party. Main stage. ajsoller.net.

, Fira del Mar - 2pm: Local gastronomy. 9pm-midnight: DJ party. Main stage. ajsoller.net. Ses Salines - 7pm: Álvaro Jaén Navarro (classical guitar). Hotel Can Bonico, Plaça Sant Bartomeu. Tuesday, October 1 Llucmajor - 7.30pm: Rafael González Pau (piano); Gershwin, Mozart, Schumann, Soler. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. 25 euros. ticketib.com. Deia Chamber Players. Wednesday, October 2 Deya - 8.30pm: Deia International Music Festival; Deia Chamber Players. Britten, Elgar, Mozart and others. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 30 euros. dimf.com.

- 8.30pm: Deia International Music Festival; Deia Chamber Players. Britten, Elgar, Mozart and others. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 30 euros. dimf.com. Inca - 8pm: Antonio Sánchez (flamenco guitar). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 8-25 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com. Thursday, October 3 Magalluf - 7pm: Magalluf Expanded Literature Festival. INNSiDE Calvia Beach Hotel. Registrations and info, flemfestival.com.