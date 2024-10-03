These are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, October 4 to Thursday, October 10. The new film this week is Joker: Folie à Deux starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Also Ocine Premium in Porto Pi will be screening the biography film Super / Man: The Christopher Reeve Story on Thursday only. CineCiutat will feature Memory starring Peter Sarsgaard and Jessica Chastain on Saturday morning only. Still on the big screen is Megalopolis which premiered last week and the sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice starring Michael Keaton.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Augusta Aficine, Manacor Aficine, Mahon Aficine, Ibiza Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

Joker: Folie à Deux (2024)

Starring Zazie Beetz, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Director Todd Phillips. Plot Failed comedian Arthur Fleck meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn, while in Arkham State Hospital. Upon release, the pair embark on a doomed romantic misadventure. Rated R. 2h18 m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 5.30pm & 8.15pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun)

in Palma: 5.30pm & 8.15pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Manacor Aficine in Manacor: 8pm (daily)

in Manacor: 8pm (daily) Showtimes at Ocimax Mahon : 6.30pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun)

: 6.30pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Ocimax in Ibiza : 6.25pm (daily)

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.05pm (Sat & Sun), 5pm & 9.30pm (daily)

: 6.25pm (daily) Showtimes at in Porto Pi: 12.05pm (Sat & Sun), 5pm & 9.30pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 3.15pm & 6.20 (Sat), 4pm, 7pm & 9.30pm (Fri, Sun & Wed), 6.25pm (Mon, Tue & Thu), 10.10pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Thu)

in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 3.15pm & 6.20 (Sat), 4pm, 7pm & 9.30pm (Fri, Sun & Wed), 6.25pm (Mon, Tue & Thu), 10.10pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Thu) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.10pm & 10pm (Mon, Tue & Wed), 6.50pm & 9.10pm (Sun & Thu), 7.15pm (Sat), 7.20pm (Mon & Wed), 7.45pm (Fri & Tue), 10.10pm (Fri & Sat)

Memory (2023)

Starring Peter Sarsgaard and Jessica Chastain. Director Michel Franco. Plot Sylvia is a social worker who leads a simple and structured life. This is blown open when Saul follows her home from their high school reunion. Their surprise encounter will profoundly impact both of them as they open the door to the past. Rated R. 1h 43m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.10am (Sat)

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (2024)

Starring Christopher Reeve, Johnny Carson and Bill Clinton. Directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui. Plot Reeve’s rise to becoming a film star follows with a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down. Rated PG-13. 1h 44m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 8.15pm (Thu)

Megalopolis (2024)

Starring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito and Nathalie Emmanuel. Director Francis Ford Coppola. Plot The city of New Rome is the main conflict between Cesar Catilina, a brilliant artist in favor of a utopian future, and the greedy mayor Franklyn Cicero. Between them is Julia Cicero, her loyalty divided between her father and her beloved. Rated R. 2h 17m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 7.30pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun)

in Palma: 7.30pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 3pm & 10.15pm (Fri), 3.10pm (Tue), 3.15pm (Sat), 6.45pm & 9.20pm (Sun & Thu), 7.25pm (Mon, Tue & Wed), 9.55pm (Mon & Wed

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)

Starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara and Jenna Ortega. Director Tim Burton. Plot After a family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her teenage daughter, Astrid, accidentally opens the portal to the Afterlife. Rated PG-13. 1h 45m.