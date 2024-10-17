Highlights of events include Campos’ October Fair with artisan markets, live music, and a batucada parade. Inca’s First Fair offers a science fair, wine-tasting, and local products. Felanitx celebrates the Pebre Bord Fair with folk dances and local gastronomy. Palma features concerts like the Balearic Symphony Orchestra performing Turandot, and the TUI Palma Marathon on Sunday. Additional events range from classical music in Alaro to Oktoberfest in Santa Ponsa, ensuring a festive atmosphere across the island.

Challenge Women event in Paguera. Friday, October 18 Campos , October Fair - 7pm-midnight: Firó Nocturn; fair with artisan products, art, gastronomy, local products, music. C. Plaça / C. Convent. 7pm: Gathering of batucada drummer groups. Can Vermell to Plaça Sa Creu. 9.30pm: Orquestra Oasis and DJ. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 11.30pm: Pèl de Gall and DJ. Plaça Sa Creu.

, Autumn Fair - 9pm: Gastro night; show cooking and music. Plaça Major. Felanitx , Pebre Bord (paprika) Fair - 8pm: Ruta Gastro, eleven participating bars/restaurants. (Also Saturday and Sunday.) 8pm: Dance for everyone. Plaça Espanya.

- 8pm: Tokio Buggie-Wuggie. Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros. Palma - 7pm: Autumn Melodies; Cristina Van Roy (soprano), Joan Roig (piano), works by Chopin, Grieg and Margarida Orfila. Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 12-15 euros.

, Challenge Peguera-Mallorca - 10am-8pm: Runners’ fair; 5.30pm: Junior challenge; 6.30pm: Challenge Women. Plaça Torà. Pollensa - 6pm: Gathering for spinning tops; market and exhibition of artisan spinning tops. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Oktoberfest in Son Bugadelles. Santa Ponsa - 11am-11pm: Oktoberfest; Hofbraü beer, food, music. El Molino Showground, Son Bugadelles. (Every day.)

- Mostra de Cuines de Calvia; Zone Three, participating restaurants with special menus. visitcalvia.org. (Also Saturday and Sunday.) Santanyi , Santanyi Fair - 9pm: Santanyi Band of Music, Do Natural (folk music). By the school of music, C. Palma.

- 8pm: Alaro Classical Music Festival; Noella Rodiles (piano), Schubert and Liszt. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. ajalaro.net. Alcudia - 8.30pm: Lemoncello (Irish indie-folk). Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 15 euros. auditorialcudia.net / fonart.com / ticketib.com.

- 8.30pm: Lemoncello (Irish indie-folk). Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 15 euros. auditorialcudia.net / fonart.com / ticketib.com. Arta - 10pm: Marga Pocovi and Biel Tous with Orquestra Oasis. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Ten euros.

- 10pm: Marga Pocovi and Biel Tous with Orquestra Oasis. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Ten euros. Buger - 8pm: Cor i Ensemble Ars Antiqua de Manacor; festival of choirs. Sant Pere Church. Free.

- 8pm: Cor i Ensemble Ars Antiqua de Manacor; festival of choirs. Sant Pere Church. Free. Caimari - 7pm: Caimari International Festival of Early Music; Ensemble Dolci Accenti. Església Vella. ajselva.net.

- 7pm: Caimari International Festival of Early Music; Ensemble Dolci Accenti. Església Vella. ajselva.net. Cala Millor - 8.30pm: Ballet de Barcelona. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. 18 euros. samaniga.es.

- 8.30pm: Ballet de Barcelona. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. 18 euros. samaniga.es. Calvia - 7pm: Pitxorines (nine-piece female folk group). Teatre Sa Societat, C. Major 2. Eight euros.

- 7pm: Pitxorines (nine-piece female folk group). Teatre Sa Societat, C. Major 2. Eight euros. Campos , October Fair - 10am: Embroidery. C. Pare Alzina. 10.30am: Mallorcan folk dance in the market.

, October Fair - 10am: Embroidery. C. Pare Alzina. 10.30am: Mallorcan folk dance in the market. Consell , Autumn Fair - 8am-2pm: Sheepdog trials. Son Boi. 10am-2pm: Children’s fair. Avda. Francesca Homar. 4pm-2.30am: Ambvifest 2024; various bands, food trucks, children’s area. Sports centre. 7pm: Line dance;10pm: Correfoc; Dimonis S’Eixam de Consell. Plaça Major.

, Autumn Fair - 8am-2pm: Sheepdog trials. Son Boi. 10am-2pm: Children’s fair. Avda. Francesca Homar. 4pm-2.30am: Ambvifest 2024; various bands, food trucks, children’s area. Sports centre. 7pm: Line dance;10pm: Correfoc; Dimonis S’Eixam de Consell. Plaça Major. Felanitx , Pebre Bord (paprika) Fair - 5pm: Local products show. Sa Torre Park. 5.30pm: Giants and pipers procession. Plaça Font de Santa Margalida to Sa Torre Park. 8pm: Folk dance with Xicalenia, Brocalet, Abeniara.

, Pebre Bord (paprika) Fair - 5pm: Local products show. Sa Torre Park. 5.30pm: Giants and pipers procession. Plaça Font de Santa Margalida to Sa Torre Park. 8pm: Folk dance with Xicalenia, Brocalet, Abeniara. Inca , First Fair, Fair of the Land - 10am-8pm: Plants and flowers market. C. Major, C. Comerç. 10am-7pm: Science fair. Plaça Mercat Cobert; Fair for integral and sustainable health. Plaça Antoni Fluxà. 10.30am-7.30pm: Inca magic and folk tales. Plaça Mallorca; Children’s zone. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 11am-12 noon: Theatrical show. Plaça Mallorca; Tasting of bunyols. Covered market. 12 noon: Official opening with bigheads and pipers. Plaça Espanya. 5pm: Concert - Antoni Torrandell School of Music and Municipal Conservatory. Plaça Espanya; Show - Mamma Mia. Plaça Llibertat. 6pm-10.30pm: Nit del Ví; wine-tasting (20 bodegas), food trucks, tapas tent, music. Benefit for Inca Hospital maternity and children’s wards. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. 18 euros.

- 7pm: Manacor Band of Music; music from the cinema. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Seven euros. teatredemanacor.cat. Manacor - 8pm: Manacor Jazz Festival; Jorge Pardo and Guinga, Brazulada. Plaça Rector Rubí. Free.

- 8pm: Manacor Jazz Festival; Jorge Pardo and Guinga, Brazulada. Plaça Rector Rubí. Free. Montuiri - 6.30pm: Jordi Alvarez (blues). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros. La Beata procession in Palma. Palma , La Beata - 10.30am: Procession from the Santa Magdalena Convent. 6.30pm: The triumphal carriage of Santa Catalina Thomàs. From Plaça Hospital.

, La Beata - 10.30am: Procession from the Santa Magdalena Convent. 6.30pm: The triumphal carriage of Santa Catalina Thomàs. From Plaça Hospital. Palma - 9pm: Mayumana presents ‘Impulso’ (high-energy dance show). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 9pm: Mayumana presents ‘Impulso’ (high-energy dance show). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Paguera , Challenge Peguera-Mallorca - 9am: Start of the challenge (triathlon); 10am-8pm: Runners’ fair. Plaça Torà.

, Challenge Peguera-Mallorca - 9am: Start of the challenge (triathlon); 10am-8pm: Runners’ fair. Plaça Torà. Petra - 7pm: Mar Pujol (singer, guitarist), wine-tasting. Celler Miquel Oliver, Ctra. Petra-Santa Margalida km 1.8. 12 euros.

- 7pm: Mar Pujol (singer, guitarist), wine-tasting. Celler Miquel Oliver, Ctra. Petra-Santa Margalida km 1.8. 12 euros. Port Adriano - 9am: Doggie Race. Non-competitive charity race. Inscriptions 10 euros. www.portadriano.com.

- 9am: Doggie Race. Non-competitive charity race. Inscriptions 10 euros. www.portadriano.com. Pollensa - 10.30am: Gathering for spinning tops, opening to the public; 12 noon: Circus with spinning tops; 1.30pm: Paella; 5pm: Spinning tops ‘Olympiad’. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya.

- 10.30am: Gathering for spinning tops, opening to the public; 12 noon: Circus with spinning tops; 1.30pm: Paella; 5pm: Spinning tops ‘Olympiad’. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Puerto Pollensa - 6pm: Festa Orada; Mata Escrita, Xeremiers Orats and folk dance. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

- 6pm: Festa Orada; Mata Escrita, Xeremiers Orats and folk dance. Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Puerto Soller - 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Festival of Classical Music; ‘Schubertiada’ (piano, violin, viola, cello, double bass). Schubert and George Onslow. Sant Ramon Church. 25-35 euros. festivalportdesoller.com / ticketib.com. Santanyi Fair. Santanyi, Santanyi Fair - 10am: Opening of the fair. Plaça Major and surrounds. 10am: Procession for the fair, Santanyi Band of Music, release of doves. Placeta Porta Murada. 11am: Pipers procession; Sheepdogs. Sa Creu children’s park. 11.30am: Horse exhibition in the animals zone. 12 noon: Organ and vocal recital. Sant Andreu Church. 7pm: Local cuisine show, comedy with Jaime Gili, DJ. Plaça S’Abeurador. 10.30pm: Children’s correfoc. Porta Murada. 11pm: Correfoc; Espiadimonis de Felanitx. From the school of music.

- From 2pm: Oktoberfest at Mallorca Country Club. Avinguda del Golf, 20. Also on Sunday, October 19. Book at 611672688 or hello@mallorcacountryclub.es Soller - 8pm: Barry Sargent (violin); Bach Integral Part 2, sonatas, partitas. Església de la Sang, C. Hospici 4. 15 euros. ticketib.com.

- 8pm: Barry Sargent (violin); Bach Integral Part 2, sonatas, partitas. Església de la Sang, C. Hospici 4. 15 euros. ticketib.com. Vilafranca - 12 midnight: Som Vinils and DJ, party for the Festival of Youth Theatre. Festival marquee. Free. TUI Marathon is on Sunday. Be advised of traffic restrictions in Palma. Sunday, October 20 Bunyola - 6.30pm: Bunyola Festival of Music; Trio Quantum, Dvorak and Ravel. Teatre Rafel Ramis, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Ten euros. ajbunyola.net.

- 6.30pm: Bunyola Festival of Music; Trio Quantum, Dvorak and Ravel. Teatre Rafel Ramis, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Ten euros. ajbunyola.net. Campos - 5pm: Coral Sant Julià choir and chamber orchestra plus children's choir. Sant Francesc de Paula Convent, C. Convent.

- 5pm: Coral Sant Julià choir and chamber orchestra plus children's choir. Sant Francesc de Paula Convent, C. Convent. Consell , Autumn Fair - 8am-2pm: Sheepdog trials. Son Boi. 10am-9pm: Local products, gastronomy, pipers, batucada, folk dance; 5pm-9pm: El Hombre 80 and DJs. Plaça Major and surrounds.

, Autumn Fair - 8am-2pm: Sheepdog trials. Son Boi. 10am-9pm: Local products, gastronomy, pipers, batucada, folk dance; 5pm-9pm: El Hombre 80 and DJs. Plaça Major and surrounds. Felanitx , Pebre Bord (paprika) Fair - From 10am: Paprika and products, local products, old carriages, classic cars and bikes, food trucks, children's play area, hunting dogs, embroidery, music. Sa Torre Park and other locations. 11am-1pm / 4pm-6pm: Line dance. Plaça Pax. 11am: Folk dance. Plaça Font de Santa Margalida. 11am-7pm: Bord Sound; various bands and DJs. Sa Torre Park. 4pm: Batucada procession. From Plaça Font de Santa Margalida. 5pm: Children's entertainment. Plaça Font de Santa Margalida.

, Pebre Bord (paprika) Fair - From 10am: Paprika and products, local products, old carriages, classic cars and bikes, food trucks, children's play area, hunting dogs, embroidery, music. Sa Torre Park and other locations. 11am-1pm / 4pm-6pm: Line dance. Plaça Pax. 11am: Folk dance. Plaça Font de Santa Margalida. 11am-7pm: Bord Sound; various bands and DJs. Sa Torre Park. 4pm: Batucada procession. From Plaça Font de Santa Margalida. 5pm: Children's entertainment. Plaça Font de Santa Margalida. Inca , First Fair, Fair of the Land - 9am-2pm: Food and secondhand. Plaça Bestiar.10am-8pm: Plants and flowers market. C. Major, C. Comerç. 10am-6pm: Emergency services exhibitions and simulations. C. Sabaters (Poligono Can Matzarí); Solidarity gastro day. Poligono Can Matzarí. 10am-7pm: Science fair. Plaça Mercat Cobert; Fair for integral and sustainable health. Plaça Antoni Fluxà. 10.30am-7.30pm: Inca magic and folk tales. Plaça Mallorca; Children's zone. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 10.30am / 12 noon / 5.15pm / 6.15pm: Bigheads and pipers procession. 11am-12 noon: Tasting of bunyols. Covered market. 1pm-2pm: Theatrical show; 5pm / 6pm: Folk dance with Revetla d'Inca. Plaça Mallorca. 5pm: Batucada and dance. Plaça Espanya. 8pm: Comedy with Agustin El Casta. Teatre Principal. 17-25 euros.

- 8pm: Isabel Villanueva (viola); Bach and others. Crist Rei Church. Free. Palma - 8am: TUI Palma Marathon Mallorca. Parc de la Mar.

- 8am: TUI Palma Marathon Mallorca. Parc de la Mar. Palma - 2pm: La Liga, Real Mallorca v. Rayo Vallecano. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

- 2pm: La Liga, Real Mallorca v. Rayo Vallecano. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es. Santanyi, Santanyi Fair - 10am: Fireta (small fair). 5.30pm: Children's entertainment with Spaguetti Punky; 6.30pm: Ball de bot folk dance with Ordi Broix. Plaça S'Abeurador. Real Mallorca play against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday at Son Moix. Tuesday, October 22 Palma - 7pm: Quartetto di Cremona. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. 15 euros. caixaforum.org. Wednesday, October 23 Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, soloists Catherine Foster, Alejandro Roy and others; Puccini's 'Turandot'. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-90 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatreprincipal.com.

- 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, soloists Catherine Foster, Alejandro Roy and others; Puccini's 'Turandot'. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-90 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatreprincipal.com. Palma - 8pm: Alexander Beliakov (piano); Chopin and Scriabin. Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros. Thursday, October 24 Capdepera - 8am: International Ballooning Festival (first flight); 6pm: Second flight.

- 8am: International Ballooning Festival (first flight); 6pm: Second flight. Palma - 7pm: Deya International Music Festival; Zuill Bailey (cello), suites by Bach. Fundació Miró, C. Saridakis 29. 30 euros. dimf.com.

- 7pm: Deya International Music Festival; Zuill Bailey (cello), suites by Bach. Fundació Miró, C. Saridakis 29. 30 euros. dimf.com. Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma; Humperdinck and others. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free. palmacultura.cat.