These are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, November 1 to Thursday, November 6. The new films this week are: the thriller Juror #2, romantic comedy Anora and terror Terrifer 3. Still showing this week are Venon: The Last Dance starring Tom Hardy who returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. The Room Next Door, a 2024 Spanish drama film written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar in his English-language full-length debut starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore star. The satirical body horror film The Substance starring Demi Moore and Dennis Quaid and the animated film The Wild Robot. Showtimes for CineCiutat have not been released. Watch this space for updates.

FILM FESTIVAL NOVEMBER 4, 5, 6 and 7 – TICKET 3.50€ at Aficine

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

Juror #2 (2024)

Starring Zoey Deutch, J.K. Simmons and Nicholas Hoult. Director Clint Eastwood. Plot Family man Justin Kemp who, while serving as a juror in a high profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma...one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict - or free - the wrong killer. Rated PG-13. 1h 53m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 8pm (daily)

in Palma: 8pm (daily) Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan Shopping Centre: 3.50pm (Tue)

in Fan Shopping Centre: 3.50pm (Tue) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 8.30pm (daily)

Anora (2024)

Starring Mikey MadisonPaul WeissmanLindsey Normington. Director Sean Baker. Plot Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as his parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled. Rated R. 2h 19m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 6.20pm & 9pm (both daily)

in Palma: 6.20pm & 9pm (both daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 3.45pm (daily)

Tennifer 3 (2024)

Starring Lauren LaVer, David Howard Thornton and Antonella Rose. Director Damien Leone. Plot Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Rated NR. 2h 5m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 5.45pm & 8.15pm (both daily)

in Palma: 5.45pm & 8.15pm (both daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.20pm (Fri)

Venon: The Last Dance (2024)

Starring Tom Hardy, Juno Temple and Alanna Ubach. Director Kelly Marcel. Plot Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance. Rated 12. 1h 49m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi in Palma: 5pm (daily)

Porto Pi in Palma: 5pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Fri & Sun)), 6.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue), 8.20 (Wed & Thu)

The Room Next Door (2024)

Starring Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton and John Turturro. Director Pedro Almodóvar. Plot Ingrid and Martha were close friends in their youth, when they worked together at the same magazine. After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation. Rated PG-13. 1h 47m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 8.45pm (daily)

The Substance (2024)

Starring Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid and Margaret Qualley. Director Todd Phillips. Plot A fading celebrity takes a black-market drug: a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself. Rated R. 2h 21 m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 5pm & 7.45pm (daily)

in Palma: 5pm & 7.45pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.20pm (Tue), 9.45pm (Wed & Thu)

The Wild Robot (2024)

Starring Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor. Director Chris Sanders. Plot After a shipwreck, an intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island’s animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose. Rated PG. 1h 42m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 6.30pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue)

in Porto Pi: 6.30pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue) Showtimees at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.15pm (Fri, Sat & Sun)

Coming soon. Get your tickets now!

Gladiator II (2024)

Starring Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen. Director Ridley Scott. Plot After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum and must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people. Rated R. 2h 28m. Premiere’s on Friday, November 15. Tickets on sale at Ocine Premium and Festival Park.