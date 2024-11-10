From November 11-14, Inca celebrates Dijous Bo, featuring livestock and agriculture exhibitions, a philatelic display, farmers’ market, trade fair, and live performances. Highlights include the Black Pig contest, children’s activities, and a horse-riding showcase. On November 12, the Dijous Bo 2024 award is presented with a concert. Palma events include the Festival of Light at the Cathedral, a Christmas market, and concerts by pianist Jorge Luis Prats and the Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Pollensa also hosts an artisan street fair.

Monday, November 11 Inca - 5pm - 8pm: Exhibition of the 52nd Ornithology contest "Dijous Bo 2024". Also on Tuesday. 6pm: Opening of the exhibition "Behind closed doors!" Customs and Attire of Inca Residents in the 19th and 20th Centuries. Can Pujol (Carrer del Comerç, 20) Also on Tuesday from 5pm - 8pm. On Wednesday & Thursday from 10am - 8pm. 8pm: Opening of the 45th Philatelic exhbition, dedicated to the Footwear and Industry Museum, organized by the Inca Philatelic Association. Parish Center of Santa Maria la Major

Palma - 7.30am: Festival of Light. Palma Cathedral. Free. Pollensa, Pollensa Fair - 10am-2pm: Artisan show and street fair.

- 8.3pm: Presentation of the Dijous Bo 2024 award. Followed by a performance by Pitxorines. Teatre Principal d’Inca. Palma - 8pm: Jorge Luis Prats (piano); Ravel, Chopin and others. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Dimecres Bo in Inca. Wednesday, November 13 Inca, Dijous Bo - (Dimecres Bo) 10am - 8pm. Agricultural Machinery Exhibition. Gran Via de Colom. 10am - 8pm: Exhibition of antique tools. Plaça del Mercat Cobert and Carrer de la Pau. 10am - 10pm: Traditional Farmers' Market. Plaça del Bestiar, Carrer de Bartomeu Coc, Plaça d’Orient, Carrers de la Sirena, Major, Comerç, Plaça de Santa Maria la Major, Carrers de Bernat Salas, Miquel Duran, Pau, Estrella, Bisbe Llompart to the train station, and Plaça de la Quartera. 4pm - 8pm: 45th Philatelic exhibition dedicated to the Footwear and Industry Museum, organized by the Inca Philatelic Association.Parish Center of Santa Maria la Major. Starting at 12 noon: Livestock exhibition Plaça del Bestiar. 1pm: 31st Mallorca Black Pig Morphology contest. Plaça del Bestiar. 5pm: Special afternoon party. Featuring DJ Robert, Gabi P, Xisqueta Mallorca, Black Julius, DJ Paco Belucci. Pub Nits. 5pm - 5am: Special Dimecres Bo. Featuring Tremens, Tereg, Calderon, Schettini, DJ Martins, Marieta. Carrer del Born. 5pm: Grand super sarteo Dimecres Bo. SART Club. From 5pm: Atàvik Sound System: Pub Es Pou. 5pm - 5am: Latin Crossover Street Party: La Chismosa. 5pm - 7pm: Performance by Train of Love Band. Plaça de Santa Maria la Major. 5pm - 10pm: Exhibition of vehicles, trucks and heavy machinery. Inca Industrial Zone. 5pm - 9pm: Blood donations bus. Plaça de l’Orgue. 5pm - 8pm. Children's zone. Avinguda dels Reis Catòlics. 5.30pm: Dijous Bo opening ceremony. Plaça del Bestiar. Following the ceremony, roaming entertainment along the farmers' market route with performances by bagpipe players and Revetlers des Puig d’Inca. From Plaça del Bestiar to Plaça d’Espanya. 6pm - 8pm: Horse Riding showcase and demonstration. Plaça de la Font Vella. 6pm: Opening of the Trade Fair. Plaça de Mallorca. 7pm: Awards presentation and opening of the 15th Dijous Bo 2024 Plastic Arts Exhibition. Sa Quartera Art Centre. Trade fair at Inca's Dijous Bo. Thursday, November 14 Inca , Dijous Bo - 9.30am - 5.30pm: Livestock exhibition. Plaça del Bestiar. 9.30am - 2pm. Bird Show by the Social Club Pájaro Silvestre of Inca. Social Club Pájaro Silvestre, Carrer Tomir. 10am - 1pm & 4pm - 8pm: 45th philatelic exhibition, dedicated to the Footwear and Industry Museum, organized by the Inca Philatelic Association.Parish Center of Santa Maria la Major. 10am - 1.30pm: Horse riding showcase and demonstration. Plaça de la Font Vella. 10am - 8pm: Media. Plaça de Mallorca. 10am - 8pm: Traditional Farmers' Market: Plaça del Bestiar, Carrer de Bartomeu Coc, Plaça d’Orient, Carrers de la Sirena, Major, Comerç, Plaça de Santa Maria la Major, Carrers de Bernat Salas, Miquel Duran, Pau, Estrella, Bisbe Llompart to the train station, and Plaça de la Quartera. 10am - 8pm. Trade fair. Plaça de Mallorca. 10am - 8pm: Vehicle, truck and heavy machinery exhibition. Inca Industrial Zone. 10am - 2pm: Children's zone. Avinguda dels Reis Catòlics. 10am - 8pm. Blood donations bus. Plaça de l’Orgue. 11am. Parade by Bagpipe Players with Dancers along the Market Route. 12 noon: Award Ceremony for the 31st Mallorcan Black Pig Morphology Contest. Plaça del Bestiar. 12 noon. Dijous Bo Special at Sart Club. 5pm: End-of-festival. Sa Lluna.

- 11am-8pm: Es Refugi Christmas Market. La Misericordia, Plaça Hospital 4. Two euros; children free. Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Gidon Kremer (violin); Kissine, Albéniz, Turina. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com / simfonicadebalears.com.

