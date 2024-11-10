La Revetla d’Inca, the Unió Musical Inquera, and Inca Mallorca Solidària will receive the Dijous Bo award. La Revetla d’Inca during one of their performances. | R.F.
Palma 10/11/2024 00:53Updated 08/11 11:37
From November 11-14, Inca celebrates Dijous Bo, featuring livestock and agriculture exhibitions, a philatelic display, farmers’ market, trade fair, and live performances. Highlights include the Black Pig contest, children’s activities, and a horse-riding showcase. On November 12, the Dijous Bo 2024 award is presented with a concert. Palma events include the Festival of Light at the Cathedral, a Christmas market, and concerts by pianist Jorge Luis Prats and the Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Pollensa also hosts an artisan street fair.
