Join us for a special Thanksgiving celebration on Thursday, November 28, packed with three memorable events to bring together the community and celebrate this cherished American holiday right in the heart of Palma.

The festivities will begin at 12.30pm with an exclusive tour of Gallery Red, a U.S.-owned art space located in Plaza Frederic Chopin, near Palma's main post office. With a complimentary glass of Cava in hand, guests can explore the unique collection of contemporary art and design, blending international style with a touch of local flair.

Following the gallery tour, at 1.30pm, guests will be welcomed to a delicious Thanksgiving lunch at El Patio de Gloria, the elegant restaurant inside the luxurious 5-star Hotel Gloria de Sant Jaume. Located in the charming Carrer Sant Jaume, the hotel offers a sophisticated atmosphere ideal for an autumnal feast. El Patio de Gloria has prepared a delightful Thanksgiving menu, starting with an array of appetizers, including homemade croquettes, confit artichoke with dukkah, and smoked salmon tartare with mango, lemon, and coriander.

For the main course, guests have the option of enjoying a classic Thanksgiving turkey, served with creamy mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and sautéed green beans, or choosing a Mediterranean-inspired dish of cod with sweet potato purée and roasted asparagus flavored with garlic and lemon.

To finish off the meal, guests will be treated to a homemade apple pie, a timeless dessert that perfectly captures the spirit of the holiday. Alongside this delicious menu, a glass of wine or beer, water, and coffee or tea are included, ensuring a complete dining experience for all.

After lunch, guests are invited to continue the Thanksgiving spirit with a visit to El Corte Inglés on Jaime III for a head start on the Black Friday sales. Each attendee will receive a 10% discount card, as well as a complimentary drink and snack, making it a fantastic opportunity to shop for early holiday gifts or find special treats for themselves. El Corte Inglés will be bustling with energy, and the exclusive discount adds an extra touch of excitement to this part of the day.

As a final touch, the celebration will feature a free raffle, offering participants the chance to win special prizes to mark this Thanksgiving in Mallorca. The U.S. Consular Agent, Kimberley Marshall, will also be joining the festivities, adding a sense of community and connection to the event.

With limited places available, guests are encouraged to reserve early by calling 971-788405, WhatsApp 683-278706, or emailing administracion@majorcadailybulletin.es

For only 52€ per person, this Thanksgiving experience promises warmth, good company, and a taste of home in Palma’s beautiful setting. Parking is conveniently available at Plaza Mayor or Via Roma.