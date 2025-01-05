The Three Kings - Gaspar, Melchor and Baltasar - arrived at their scheduled time of 6pm at Palma's Moll Vell on Sunday. They disembarked from an historic sailing ship, Rafel Verdera, and were met by the mayor, Jaime Martínez, who handed them the magic keys for leaving presents in houses.

Mayor Martínez greeting Baltasar. Photo: Teresa Ayuga.

As was the case last year, the parade with twenty floats had a more traditional feel than in recent times. 200 or so people dressed in costumes were on hand to throw the two tonnes of sweets that had been provided for the occasion.

From the port, the route started on Avda. Antoni Maura. As always, the town hall square, Plaça Cort, was to be the ultimate destination for the traditional greeting from the town hall balcony.

A special police unit was deployed to provide safety and security for the thousands who had lined the route for the most magical event of the year.