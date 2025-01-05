The Three Kings - Gaspar, Melchor and Baltasar - arrived at their scheduled time of 6pm at Palma's Moll Vell on Sunday. They disembarked from an historic sailing ship, Rafel Verdera, and were met by the mayor, Jaime Martínez, who handed them the magic keys for leaving presents in houses.
The magic of the Three Kings in Palma
The Kings arrived on an historic sailing ship
