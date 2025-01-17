New releases include Babygirl (2024), starring Nicole Kidman, exploring a CEO’s risky affair, and Wolf Man (2025), a chilling tale of transformation. Notable showings: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Nosferatu at CineCiutat, and Mufasa: The Lion King daily at Ocine Premium. Queer and Wicked continue drawing audiences, while Gladiator II captivates fans at Cinesa Festival Park. Coming soon, The Batman Trilogy in IMAX on January 24 at Cinesa Festival Park. Check cinemas for showtimes and enjoy this week’s cinematic lineup!

NEW FILMS IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

Babygirl (2024)

Starring Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson and Antonio Banderas. Director Halina Reijn. Plot A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much-younger intern. Rated R. 1h 54m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 8.05pm (daily)

in Palma: 8.05pm (daily) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 8.20pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 8.20pm (daily) Showtimes at Artesiete Fan Shopping Centre: 7pm (Tue)

Shopping Centre: 7pm (Tue) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.25pm & 9.15pm (Sun, Mon & Wed), 4.35pm (Sat & Sun), 4.40pm & 7.05pm (Tue), 6.10pm (Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed), 6.20pm (Thu), 6.30pm (Fri), 9.05pm (Fri & Tue), 9.20pm (Sat)

Wolf Man (2025)

Starring Julia Garner, Christopher Abbott and Sam Jaeger. Director Leigh Whannell. Plot A family at a remote farmhouse is attacked by an unseen animal, but as the night stretches on, the father begins to transform into something unrecognizable. Rated R. 1h 43m

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.15pm (Sat, Sun & Mon)

in Porto Pi: 12.15pm (Sat, Sun & Mon) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 6.35pm (Mon, Tue & Thu), 8.15pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed), 10pm (Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu), 10.30pm (Fri & Sat)

STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

A Real Pain (2024)

Starring Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg and Olha Bosova. Director Jesse Eisenberg. Plot Mismatched cousins reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother, but their old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history. Rated R. 1h 30m

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.30pm & 7.25pm (Thu), 4.45pm & 9.15pm (Tue), 6.40.pm & 8.45pm (Fri), 7.30pm & 8.25pm (Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed)

Queer (2024)

Starring Daniel Craig, Daan de Wit and Jason Schwartzman. Director Luca Guadagnino. Plot In 1950s Mexico City, an American immigrant in his late forties leads a solitary life amidst a small American community. However, the arrival of a young student stirs the man into finally establishing a meaningful connection with someone. Rated R. 2h 16m. Language English & Italian

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.35pm (Tue), 6.40pm (Sat)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024)

Starring Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves. Director Jeff Fowler. Plot Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance. Rated PG. 1h 50m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.10pm (Sat, Sun & Mon)

Nosferatu (2024)

Starring Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård. Director Robert Eggers. Plot A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. Rated R. 2h 13m

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10.45pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 10.45pm (daily) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 6.35pm (Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed)

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024)

Starring Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Seth Rogen. Director Barry Jenkins. Plot Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. Rated PG. 2h.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 5pm (daily)

Conclave (2024)

Starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow. Director Edward Berger. Plot When Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with leading one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events, selecting a new Pope, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church. Rated PG. 2h

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 3.30pm (daily)

Wicked (2024)

Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. Director Jon M. Chu. Plot Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads. Rated PG. 2h 40m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 10pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 4.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed)

Gladiator II (2024)

Starring Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen. Director Ridley Scott. Plot After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum and must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people. Rated R. 2h 28m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9pm (Mon & Tue)

A Wake (2019)

Starring Noah Urrea, Scott Cox and Sofia Rosinsky. Director Scott Boswell. Plot The children in a religious family clash with their parents as they prepare for the wake of their brother, Mitchel. Teenage Mason desperately tries to reach his lost identical twin through spiritual means. Rated NR. 1h 37m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 8.15pm (Tue)

COMING SOON

The Batman triologoy: Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises will be showing at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi in IMAX in English on Friday, January 24. Tickets on sale now.