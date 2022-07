A "chiringuito" beach bar has been installed in Illetes, despite Calvia town hall having been opposed. The Costas Authority gave its permission, even though the town hall had submitted a report in which it cited "technical issues" as reasons for permission being denied. The town hall adds that it has wanted to "renaturalise" the area.

Now that the permission has been given and the beach bar installed, the town hall stresses that it wishes "to be able to control the use of the public domain and thus align it with municipal policies".