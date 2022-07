Cala Pi: Reached by descending a hundred or so concrete steps, Cala Pi (Pi meaning pine) is an exceedingly attractive cove in the municipality of Llucmajor.

Protected by cliffs on either side, it has golden sand, turquoise water, lush vegetation, and a run of green-shuttered boathouses which serve to heighten the cove’s photogenicity. There’s only a small beach bar, but the eponymous local village has a selection of restaurants