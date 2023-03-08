The newly created "Citizens' Assembly for Climate Protection" in Mallorca has detailed a series of radical proposals which would give local residents priority over visiting tourists on crowded beaches. In other words, local residents first, tourists second. During the summer month some picturesque island beaches become very overcrowded leading to complaints from local residents.

They are also calling for even greater environmental protection for the islands and a sharp drop in the number of tourists who are visiting our shores. They are also calling for airlines to be penalised if they are not flying at full capacity.

The proposals come as the Balearic government is attending the ITB tourism fair in Berlin, the world's biggest, and the forecasts point to another record year for tourism.