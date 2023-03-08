The newly created "Citizens' Assembly for Climate Protection" in Mallorca has detailed a series of radical proposals which would give local residents priority over visiting tourists on crowded beaches. In other words, local residents first, tourists second. During the summer month some picturesque island beaches become very overcrowded leading to complaints from local residents.
"Locals should have priority over tourists on crowded beaches...."
Calls for a big drop in tourism
It will give locals priority to do what? To jump in the water, or to lay a towel? Why are we always being lead by the least among us? But unfortunately the sheep will go along with it whatever the weather, this has been proven over the last 2 years.
As a local can I sell my place on the beach to some lucky tourist?
On one hand they want locals to have priority, on the other hand they want to penalise if flights are not full! As usually one hand does not what the other is doing. What's next rediculous restrictions they will think of? I guess it means people from the mainland Spain will also be in trouble to "access" the beaches.
Not sure how they think this will be enforced.