One of Mallorca’s most popular beaches in Illetas near Palma was red-flagged and closed to swimmers on Friday while the sea water was being tested and results analysed.

What has leaked into the sea has yet to be confirmed but it is understood that officials are testing water toxicity.

The ban on swimming will come as a huge blow to people on the beach trying to cool down and beat the humid weather conditions.

For anyone planning on heading to Illetas on Friday afternoon, they can consult a mobile application that provides users with real-time information on the occupancy of the island’s beaches as well as the conditions of the coastline, with the aim of making it easier for residents and tourists to choose a beach in order to avoid saturation.

The app, available in Spanish, Catalan, English and German, shows all the beaches in Mallorca that have lifeguards.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.playas.palma&hl=es&gl=US