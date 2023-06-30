What has leaked into the sea has yet to be confirmed but it is understood that officials are testing water toxicity.
The ban on swimming will come as a huge blow to people on the beach trying to cool down and beat the humid weather conditions.
For anyone planning on heading to Illetas on Friday afternoon, they can consult a mobile application that provides users with real-time information on the occupancy of the island’s beaches as well as the conditions of the coastline, with the aim of making it easier for residents and tourists to choose a beach in order to avoid saturation.
The app, available in Spanish, Catalan, English and German, shows all the beaches in Mallorca that have lifeguards.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.playas.palma&hl=es&gl=US
