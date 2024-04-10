The Balearic government's coasts directorate has ordered a halt to "irregular" work at the Cap Falcó chiringuito beach bar; Cala Falcó is near to Magalluf.
Government coasts department halts "irregular" beach bar work
A new concession for the bar has yet to be awarded
