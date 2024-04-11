The main opposition group at Pollensa town hall, Tots per Pollença-El Pi, said on Wednesday that the ruling administration is "putting the tourist season in danger" because there are no services for the Puerto Pollensa and Cala San Vicente beaches.
Authorisation now comes from the Balearic government, not the Costas Authority
