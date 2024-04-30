On Monday, Calvia town hall confirmed that concessions for beach services had been awarded and that the installation of sunloungers and parasols had begun.

Although recent weather may have made the lack of sunloungers somewhat irrelevant, the provision was overdue. A reason for the delay was the cyberattack on town hall systems in January; this affected the processing of various services.

The town hall says that the number of sunloungers will be the same as last year but that they will be arranged differently. There has been criticism that some plans for services do not meet spacing requirements.

Also on Monday, it was announced that the beach bar at Cala Cap Falcó will not open this summer. Three weeks ago, the Balearic government's coasts directorate ordered a halt to "irregular" work at the chiringuito. The town hall explains that there cannot be a new tender for the bar while the coasts directorate is conducting proceedings for illegal work.