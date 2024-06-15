The middle of June and beaches in Puerto Pollensa and Cala San Vicente are still without services - sunloungers, etc.

The previous tender for the services failed primarily because the town hall's charges to potential contractors were too high. There were no bids. The beach in Formentor has services, there are lifeguards, but otherwise there isn't anything.

On Friday, a revised tender was published. Mayor Martí March said: "The conditions have changed and the prices have dropped." He preferred not to say by how much, only that there has been a "significant" decrease in price.

It has been suggested that the charges in the original tender had gone up by as much as 100%. The Puerto Pollensa Residents Association, which has been managing beaches for years, made clear that the original tender was financially unviable.

The new tender offers three separate lots - Albercuix and Tamarells in Puerto Pollensa plus Cala San Vicente. Interested parties have until June 22 to submit their bids.