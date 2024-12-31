Work on the new balneario beach bars in Alcudia is as good as finished, which it had to be by the end of 2024 under terms laid down by the state Costas Authority, which gave the permission for the new buildings. Only interior work remains, the main construction having been completed.
What's a beach bar in Mallorca worth?
Alcudia's controversial new bars will be open this summer
