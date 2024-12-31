Work on the new balneario beach bars in Alcudia is as good as finished, which it had to be by the end of 2024 under terms laid down by the state Costas Authority, which gave the permission for the new buildings. Only interior work remains, the main construction having been completed.

The bars have proved controversial for different reasons. A whole summer passed without any. This was an inconvenience, while efforts were made to ensure that the work didn't overly inconvenience beachgoers.

The greatest controversy has arisen because of their size - they are bigger than the old wooden ones - and location in certain instances. Residents and businesses are still contemplating legal action against the Costas and the town hall. It became evident that, despite the public consultation prior to the work starting, not everyone was aware of the exact nature of the new bars.

The town hall has now put out the tender for five of the six bars. Each one is being tendered for 4,475,028 euros for a ten-year operating period; 22.38 million for the five. These are on offer separately. Bidders can only bid for one bar in order to avoid "monopolisation" of the market by one company.

The hours will be 10am to 6pm April to October, except in July and August when they will stay open until 7.30pm. The town hall is considering the possibility of extending this to 11pm from 2026.

As to their size, they all have 138 square metre interiors, 99 square metres of terrace and 30 square metres for bathrooms. There will be 28 tables and 112 chairs.

The cost of building the new bars was put at 3.2 million euros. The whole lot came from EU Next Generation Funds.