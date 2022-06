Gabriel Escarrer Jaume and Meliá Hotels International, the Mallorcan hotel company of which he is chief executive, have been awarded two prizes at the Roca Awards for hotel business initiative organised by Curt Ediciones.

The CEO and executive vice-president of Meliá has received the Honour Award for Recognition of Hotel and Tourism Personality. It is recognition of his career at the head of one of Spain's most important tourism businesses and of his commitment to the sector.

The award was given at a gala event in Barcelona on Thursday. In addition, the ME Dubai Hotel has been recognised as the best Spanish hotel chain international hotel. Its unique design was the work of architect Zaha Hadid.