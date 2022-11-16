The National Police in Palma have arrested a 30-year-old male of Swiss origin after staying in hotels in Palma and leaving a debt of more than five thousand euros.

The events took place in the early hours of November 13 when the manager of a hotel on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma reported a client to the police who had been staying in his hotel for four days and left leaving a bill of around 3000 euros for the accommodation and what was consumed in the hotel bar.

Police also confirmed that the suspect had also left another hotel without paying about 2400 euros.

On this occasion he went down to reception and asked for the bill, while it was being prepared he told the receptionist that he was going out for a quick smoke and minutes later they realised that he had left the without paying.

The detainee has a previous record for a similar offence on the mainland.

The investigation is still open as there is evidence of a number of other hotels that may have been conned.