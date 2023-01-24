Mallorca was Spain's top hotel destination last year. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma24/01/2023 12:52
Balearic hotels recorded 74.2 per cent occupancy last year, the highest in Spain and well above the national average of 57.6 per cent.
