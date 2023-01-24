Balearic hotels recorded 74.2 per cent occupancy last year, the highest in Spain and well above the national average of 57.6 per cent.

Hotel prices rose by an average of 17% in 2022 in Spain, while in the Balearics the increase was 11.3%. The region with the highest increase in hotel prices was the Community of Madrid, with 32.1 %.

Last year, Balearic hotels accommodated 25.2 % of foreign visitors and 4.6 % of Spanish travellers.

Mallorca, with 43 million overnight stays, registered the highest number of hotel guests in Spain, while Palma and Calvia were also among the areas with the highest number of hotel guests.

According to figures published today by the National Statistics Institute (INE), the price increase in 2022 was four points higher than in 2021, after a drop in 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic of around 7 %.