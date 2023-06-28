There has been some competition, not least from last week's opening of Richard Branson's Son Bunyola Hotel, but the official opening of Zel Mallorca in Palmanova on Wednesday will trump that in terms of the summer's business events. The reason why is Rafael Nadal, who has partnered with Meliá Hotels International in creating the Zel brand, one that is destined to go all around the world over the next few years.

Nadal will naturally be present for the official opening of the 180-room, four-star superior hotel, as will be the CEO of Meliá Hotels International, Gabriel Escarrer. Some 300 guests have been invited, most of them from the mainland.

The world of politics in Mallorca is due to be represented - Marga Prohens, the Balearic president-in-waiting; Jaime Martínez, a former tourism minister and now mayor of Palma; and Iago Negueruela, currently the acting tourism minister.

The world of finance will provide representatives from CaixaBank, Santander and Banca March as well as from foreign investment funds. The Palmanova event will highlight the global opportunities that lie ahead, Escarrer having informed shareholders last week that although the original intention had been to create twenty hotels worldwide over five years, "we are going to far exceed this figure".