A comparative study of hotel prices on leading bookings' websites indicates that boutique and urban hotels in Palma are more expensive than in competing destinations in the Mediterranean. Destinations mentioned in this study include the likes of Athens, Cannes, Mykonos, Santorini and Venice.

Sample prices per night for the first week of July show that the highest is 640 euros for Can Bordoy Grand House and Garden. Other hotels in the sample are above 500 euros.

The president of the Palma and Cala Major hoteliers association, Javier Vich, says that the current situation is very positive for five-star hotels, and especially for boutique hotels. Compared with last year, average price increases are around 25%.

Hotel data analysts Dingus point out that there are no offers. This explains the very high rates in July. The company's CEO, Jaume Monserrat, notes that it is interesting to see that one per cent of reservations are being made on the same day and at very high prices.

Occupancy rates are currently running at 90%, Monserrat adds that bookings are some 30% below what they were last July. "However, last-minute sales will change this, as there is great demand."