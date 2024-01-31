The Hostal Corona in Palma's El Terreno district is back on the market again. It was put up for sale in 2020 and bought for five million euros by a group of Swedish investors in 2021 with the intention of turning it into a boutique hotel and restaurant.
Iconic Palma hostel back on the market again
The building is almost a hundred years old
