Richard Branson's Virgin Limited Edition have been granted the licence to convert a second property in Banyalbufar into a luxury rural hotel.

Banyalbufar town hall confirmed on Tuesday that the necessary licence was issued at the end of January. This will allow the conversion of Son Valentí, an estate that dates back to the fifteenth century and comes replete with a mediaeval defence tower.

The estate occupies 464,560 square metres. It has protected status in a variety of ways - an asset in the cultural interest, a site within the Tramuntana Mountains natural area, and a site of regional community interest. Conversion will therefore be subject to heritage demands; emblematic features must be preserved.

The process for converting Son Valentí started in 2016. Since then, administrative procedures have involved the Balearic government, the Council of Mallorca (which has responsibility for heritage preservation) and the town hall, which is the entity with the authority to issue building licences. Among these procedures was obtaining the approval of the Balearic Environment Commission, which was given in November 2020.

The initial project for Son Valentí envisaged seventeen rooms with 34 beds. Under the terms of the licence, work must start within six months and take no longer than two years for completion, unless an extension is requested.

In June last year, Virgin Limited Edition opened the Son Bunyola Hotel, which is next to Son Valentí.