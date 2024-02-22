Estimates from hotel associations in Calvia's resorts suggest that 90% of hotels will be open for Easter, the majority opening between March 20 and 25 in time for Easter week.

The Paguera-Cala Fornells association says that 35% of hotels are already open. Mainly for German tourists, the association adds that occupancy is running at around 60%, which is down from 80% last year. There is some concern that this may be because of an increase in the cost of flights and economic conditions in Germany.

In Santa Ponsa, three hotels are open, and Calvia town hall says that this has prompted shops and restaurants to also open.

The Palmamova-Magalluf association reports 20% opening at present. In March, Meliá Hotels International will open seven of its ten hotels, when last year at this time there weren't any open.