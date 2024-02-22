Estimates from hotel associations in Calvia's resorts suggest that 90% of hotels will be open for Easter, the majority opening between March 20 and 25 in time for Easter week.
90% of Calvia hotels forecast to be open in Easter, hotel giant gives Magalluf and Palmanova a lift
Most will open for the start of Easter week
Reading between the lines, it seems that British tourism is UP whilst German tourism is DOWN ! Are you sure that these figures correct ?