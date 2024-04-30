On Monday, the Michelin Guide revealed the brand new One, Two, and Three Key distinctions for the most outstanding hotels in Spain.

On its website, the Michelin Guide explains that the announcement comes "four years into a comprehensive refresh of our hotel selection". "The Michelin Guide now includes over 5,000 hotels across the world, and not a single one is simply a room for the night. These are places that significantly add to your experience as a traveller, each vetted and judged excellent in five categories: architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting."

Ninety-seven establishments across Spain have been awarded keys. Twelve have two keys, and four of these are in Mallorca - Cap Rocat (Llucmajor), La Residencia (Deya), Can Cera (Palma) and Can Ferrereta (Santanyi).

Among the eighty establishments with one key is Finca Serena in Montuïri.