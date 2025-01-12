The Mallorca Hoteliers Federation and the Forum for Civil Society, who have held direct talks separate to the government's sustainability pact, are in the process of signing an agreement document on the conversion of obsolete hotels into social housing and on tackling illegal holiday rentals.

A so-called obsolescence index is to be developed that will provide the framework for specifying establishments to be included in a pool of buildings that could be converted into social housing for rent.

In principle, there was agreement between the forum and the hoteliers when Maria Frontera was president. She has since stepped down and been replaced by Javier Vich. A formal signing of the agreement is expected later this month, Vich having indicated that there is a good deal of harmony between the two parties.

The hoteliers say that in many cases it is "very clear" which establishments could be included. Spokesperson for the forum, Jaume Garau, stresses that the most important thing is that initiatives of this type "begin to be implemented." He also suggests that the forum is willing to rejoin the sustainability pact, having announced its withdrawal a few weeks ago.

On tackling illegal holiday rentals, the two sides are clear as to the benefits - helping to alleviate the housing problems and addressing tourist 'saturation'.

As well as the hoteliers, the forum has held talks with the CLIA cruise line association, TUI and leading hotel groups such as Riu.