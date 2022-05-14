David Bowie's yacht on sale in Palma

The late David Bowie’s yacht El Caran is now on the market for 4, 850,00 euros, VAT paid, and Fraser Yachts Palma are handling the sale of this famous vessel.

A classic Benetti built in 1977, which has the particularity to have been commissioned by the legendary David Bowie.

El Caran has just completed an important refit including a complete paint job and a new teak deck.

Offering at-anchor stabilisers for added comfort, this steel displacement hull motor yacht for sale is a legend ready to exceed all expectations at sea.

Now ready to go, El Caran is a must-see for any buyer considering a classic yacht with a modern layout.

Six staterooms offer accommodation for up to 12 guests on board, with an on-deck Master stateroom.

Her lovely sky lounge and great outside deck spaces are amongst her key features, enhanced by her canoe stern design.

While Bowie showed his creativity mostly through his music, he was also a passionate painter and had an extensive art collection as well.

His artistic influence can be seen throughout most rooms.

There are numerous paintings on the walls and a selection of unique furnishings, especially in the main salon.

She spent many years cruising the Balearics but is now based in Italy.

But, her sale is being handled in Palma.

Enquire with Fraser to find out more about this yacht for sale: https://www.fraseryachts.com/en/yacht