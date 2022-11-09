Mallorca's British Michelin Star chef Marc Fosh.

Mallorca's British Michelin Star chef Marc Fosh. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Humphrey CarterPalma09/11/2022 15:44
W0

There is so much more to the Balearics than sun, sea and sand, there is also excellent food and the islands boast 11 Michael star restaurants, one of which is owned and run by the British chef Marc Fosh who has been based in Mallorca for nearly 30 years and some hail as the chef who sparked the fine dining revolution in Mallorca.

Related news
Four generations of women have owned and run El Bungalow which is facing being knocked down.

Leave beach bars alone

Restaurants looking forward to company dinners' bonanza

More related news (2)

The restaurants: La Gaia - Ibiza, Es Tragón - Ibiza, Voro - Mallorca, Adrián Quetglas - Mallorca, Abdreu Genestra - Mallorca, Bens d’Avall - Mallorca, DINS Santi Taura - Mallorca, Es Fum - Mallorca, Maca de Castro - Mallorca, Marc Fosh - Mallorca and Zaranda - Mallorca.