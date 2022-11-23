This Sunday, November 27, a day off from work for most people, can be an opportunity to do some last minute shopping, and to get a head start on the preparations for Christmas. This Sunday, after Black Friday, is one of the ten Sundays when shops will be open for business, as approved by the Inter-island Trade Advisory Commission. These are, in particular, the establishments (and their opening hours) that will open their doors, exceptionally, on the last day of this week.

Supermarkets

El Corte Inglés: The El Corte Inglés supermarket on Avenida Alexandre Rosselló (Palma) will be open from 9:00 am to 9:30 pm and the one on Jaume II from 11:00 am to 8:30 pm. The Supercor centre in La Vileta will also be open from 9:15am to 9:15pm.

Carrefour: some of its stores will be open from 9am to 10pm, such as the hypermarket located between General Riera and Ocimax or the one in the PortoPí shopping centre in Palma.

Mercadona: the supermarket chain will remain closed.

Alcampo: The Alcampo hypermarket in Marratxí will be open from 9am to 10pm.

Lidl: the chain has given its establishments the freedom to open this Sunday, so some will be closed and others will be open. In the case of the Lidl in Palmanova, it will be open as usual, from 9am to 9:30pm.

Shops and shopping centres

The main shopping centres in Mallorca will be open, so you can enjoy the shops, restaurants and even cinemas at FAN Mallorca Shopping, Porto Pi and Mallorca Fashion Outlet.

Shops in Palma

For those who are more attracted by the idea of shopping while strolling around Palma, there is also an alternative, even if it is a public holiday. There are four Zones of Great Tourist Influence (ZGAT) in Palma, whose shops are open on Sundays and public holidays, contrary to the usual shopping hours. They are as follows:

Palma city centre: the shops on Avenida de Alexandre Rosselló, Avenida de Juan March, Avenida del Conde de Sallent, Avenida de Alemania, Avenida de Portugal, Passeig de Mallorca and the stretch of seafront between Passeig de Mallorca and Avenida Gabriel Alomar.

Cala Mayor: establishments in the area between the Cala Mayor bypass of the Poniente motorway, Avinguda de Joan Miró and the sea.

Paseo Marítimo: establishments in the stretch between the Migjorn ring road and Can Barbarà cove.

From El Molinar to el Arenal: shops in the areas of El Molinar, Ciudad Jardín, Can Pastilla and el Arenal.