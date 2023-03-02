Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter02/03/2023 17:26
Requirements for a Spain Digital Nomad Visa

You need to fulfill the following requirements to apply for a Spain digital nomad visa once it is launched:

  • You must have an employer outside Spain. You must show proof that you will be working for an employer who is not in Spain.
  • Meet the income amount set by the Spanish government. You can work remotely with a digital nomad visa if you prove that you have a minimum income of around €1,000 to €3,000.
  • Submit a residence contract. You must show proof of accommodation in order to be qualified for the Spain digital nomad visa.
  • Give information about yourself. You should provide the reason for your stay, in your case, for working remotely as a digital nomad.
  • Gather the required documents. You need to collect all the documents that are required for the Spain digital nomad visa.
