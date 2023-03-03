The Rally Clásico Puerto Portals has become a classic of an event in Mallorca. The nineteenth rally starts on Thursday (March 9) and its second stage on Friday will see the cars racing in the Campanet and Pollensa area. Four sections will begin with Campanet (the Caves) to Pollensa at 9.30am and conclude with Pollensa to Lluc at 12.45pm.

Among the cars in the ‘Youngtimer’ Category (1982 to 1997) is a Renault Super Five GT Turbo from 1986 which will be racing in the yellow and black colours of Restaurant Boy in Playa de Muro. The other day, I bumped into Juan Torrens from the restaurant. He was wearing a jacket with the logo for the Boy Racing Team. I hadn’t realised that he was in the rally and thought that this was for cycling. No, he explained, and then proudly showed me a video of him driving the Renault at high speed along a lane in Sineu (this was for another rally). Now he’s getting older, he suggested, he’s swapped the bike for a faster means of transport.

Busy supporting the community over the winter.

North Mallorca Lions supporting the community

By Susan MacKay

The North Mallorca branch of Lions International has been busy continuing to support the local community over the winter. In October, we recommenced our monthly donation of 300 euros of food and hygiene products to the food bank of Cors Obert in Pollensa. This is always gratefully received and over the festive season we gave everyone using the food bank a voucher to use at a local shop to buy fresh meat, cheeses, fruit and vegetables. As an extra Christmas present, every member of every family was given a fleecy blanket/throw to keep them warm.

At the start of December, we bought every child from needy families in the municipality a new pair of shoes as well as warm jackets for those in greatest need. We donated a computer suitable for school work to a disadvantaged child who has now achieved good results at school. We also paid for the computer rental for the Ukrainian refugee who we had sent to summer school. Our regular gifts of supplies to the Ukrainian refugees have continued. Susan, our President, was invited to join some of them for a typical Ukrainian Christmas meal on January 6. It was quite different to both Mallorcan and British Christmas fare, and she enjoyed it immensely. Over the last few months, we have cooperated with Yachting Gives Back on help in our area. We have supplied bedding, towels, heaters, electrical appliances, kitchen utensils, clothing and toys to those in greatest need.

Don’t miss our upcoming classical concert on Sunday, March 12 during World Women’s Month. The Capriccio String Quartet, four international professional musicians, will play a selection of classical music at the Sant Domingo Convent Church in Pollensa. The concert starts at 7pm and everyone is welcome, free of charge. There will be a collection, which North Mallorca Lions will dedicate to helping local victims of domestic violence.

Nomads celebrate good times

Three years on from the last production, the North of Mallorca Amateur Dramatics Society (Nomads) came back from Covid-imposed hibernation with a show last weekend that did indeed celebrate renewed good times - the song for the finale was Kool & The Gang’s ‘Celebration’.

The show itself was a Nomads interpretation of ‘Snow White’ that played to a packed hall in Alcudia’s Casa de Cultura on Saturday and Sunday evening. Fantastically well received by the audiences, it was a triumph of commitment and effort that had been packed into little more than six weeks.

It isn’t only about hoping that people remember their lines, as there is so much hard work that goes into the logistics, the making of costumes and sets and so on. The behind-the-scenes dedication is every bit as important as the performances. And the reward is not just the smiling faces of the audience, it also comes from the charitable fund-raising - 1,800 euros were taken in.