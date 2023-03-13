If you have ever been on holiday to Magalluf, or live on the island, you must have been to Blackbeard’s Beach Bar and Grill, and if you haven't, well you don't know what you are missing out on!

The restaurant voted number 1 in Magalluf by Tripadvisor is set to open on Thursday, March 30. Over the years the beach bar has become an iconic centerpiece on Magalufs beachfront.

Serving a wide range of food including burgers, ribs, fresh fish, salads and more, Blackbeard’s restaurant is the home of the original open grill and most would agree the tastiest recipes for BBQ food in Magaluf. They also do the best cocktails!

The restaurant is divided in to two areas, the terrace and the picnic area, both areas as good as eachother. They also have live music every evening with the very best acoustic artists setting the tempo for the night.

They are already taking reservations for the season on their website www.blackbeardsbeachbar.com

Bon appétit!