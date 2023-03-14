Love Island season 9 came to an end last night crowning Kai and Sanam winners, leaving Ron and Lana in second place; Tom and Sammie in third place; and Shaq and Tanya in fourth place.

This latest winter season was filmed in South Africa and presented by Maya Jama who took over hosting duties after Laura Whitmore stepped down from the role in 2022.

Just minutes after announcing the series 9 winners, the Love Island Instagram account posted a photo of the villa, captioned: We're heading back to Mallorca this summer and you can apply to be in the villa right now! Just head to itv.com/loveisland/apply for all the info #Lovelsland

This next series was confirmed back in June 2022 by ITV itself. At the time Paul Mortimer, the Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller at ITV2, said: "Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience."

There is no official date for the summer series, but it is usually aired around the first weeks of June. There is also no confirmation that Maya Jama will be hosting the next series, but after doing an incredible job on her first series let's hope she does!

Last year the Islanders were also located at a brand new fabulous villa, so it's likely filming could take place there again.

All in all, I'm very excited for the show to come back to our shores for another 'summer of love' and I'm sure a lot of you out there are too. #letthecountdownbegin