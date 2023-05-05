In his book “HRH The Prince of Wales Watercolours” there is a section dedicated to the new monarch’s favourite paintings of Mallorca. The first is of Valldemossa which, in the accompanying comments written by the former Prince he states: “This village in Mallorca is one of the most attractive on the island. If you approach it from the valley below, at a time when the evening sunbathes it in a golden light and daubs long shadows across the buildings and out into the surrounding olive groves, you suddenly find yourself begging to stop the care in order to appreciate it better.”

He wrote of his painting of Puerto Andratx: “Andratx is another of the rather attractive small towns in Mallorca with a busy harbour full of yachts and general tourist activity. “Trying to find a quiet spot in the evening from which to paint was quite impossible.” And, Mallorca is apparently the third most popular destination for the King and many members of the royal family.

Mallorca is third to Mustique, Saint Vincent and Botswana and is followed by Nevis, Norfolk, The Bahamas, Corfu, Klosters, Isles of Scilly and The Scottish Highlands. Who knows, perhaps Mallorca will get a royal visit with King Charles following in the footsteps of his later mother. Both of his sons have been to Mallorca for a number of holidays as have his two brothers and other members of the royal family.