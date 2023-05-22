There is a lot of confusion about the regulation of electric scooters; not only because the regulation depends on each city, but also because, in recent years, it has been tightened, with new limitations, due to the popularisation of Personal Mobility Vehicles. This is the current regulation in force in Palma for scooters:

- In general, they cannot circulate on pavements, squares, parks, gardens and other public spaces intended exclusively for pedestrians.

- They must have a bell, braking system, lights and approved reflective elements, and the person using them must stand up straight and wear a reflective jacket or some other reflective element around their body.

- They must have their lights on to enhance their visibility to other road users.

- It is not allowed to ride with a passenger. Only one person is allowed per scooter.

- The minimum age to use them is 15.

- They may not ride with headphones or using mobile devices.

- It is forbidden to ride under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

- Cyclists must slow down at pedestrian crossings and pass when they can be seen by other vehicles.

- At all times they are obliged, like other road users, to respect the established traffic rules.

They can only circulate in these three areas:

- Cycle lanes, under the same conditions as for bicycles.

- On residential streets, indicated with the S-28 sign, without exceeding the maximum speed of 20km/h.

- On carriageways in zone 30 and streets limited to speeds of 30km/h or less, and cycle lanes without exceeding 30 km/h and always in the authorised direction of traffic.

Exceptions where they are allowed to ride on the pavement

As explained above, as a general rule, electric scooters are relegated to cycle lanes or carriageways, if they are in zone 30. However, the regulations do provide for exceptional situations in which electric scooters can be used on the pavement. These are as follows:

- If they are on foot and dragging the scooter.

- If there is no cycle lane and the road is not a 30 zone, they can ride on the pavement but always at pedestrian speed.