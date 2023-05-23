The cosmos lend us some dynamic energy to tap into, which can help us get further along with our goals and ambitions. If we're aiming to command the spotlight or stand out from the crowd, we should be able to shore up the confidence and ingenuity we need to shine. However, we should be mindful of being overly ambitious or self-focused to the point of being excessively competitive or taking a my-way-or-the-highway approach. Under today's skies, there could be an increase in attention-seeking and high-maintenance behavior. As such, we may need to work a little harder to keep our egos in check.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It might be best to focus solely on yourself or enjoy your own company today. Protect your joy and avoid inserting yourself into other people's affairs.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You're encouraged to value the power of family and teamwork. There's no need for you to take on everything alone.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Beware of making assumptions. Ask for clarification or more information before you decide to act.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Sometimes it's OK to be a little selfish. Today may be one of those times, especially if you're feeling socially fatigued -- or if you've been doing way too much for others.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Take care that you're not being too demanding or pushy today. If you want people to get onboard with what you're doing, approach it diplomatically.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If things are moving slower than normal, it's OK. It's better to take your time than jump ahead.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It's impossible to make everyone happy all of the time. Give yourself credit for the work you've been doing, and don't forget what makes you happy.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't be afraid to tell people "no," even if you think they might be upset with you. You need a break, too.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

With all that you want to accomplish now, you'll get the most mileage out of your day with a little help.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It might be hard for you to contain your displeasure for something or someone. Though, if you can just step back a little, can you look at the situation more objectively?

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't let folks get under your skin or shake your confidence. Just be your cool, charming self.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Allow yourself some time to catch up to yourself. Practice self-care. Get organized and tend to the more mundane stuff.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY...

You're confident, quick-witted and outspoken. You love a good debate, and you don't hesitate to say what's on your mind. Others often appreciate your candor. You enjoy solving problems and developing new ideas, as it allows you to put your ingenuity to good use. However, you may need to look before you leap when it comes to decision-making. Education is important to you. You're always feeding your curious mind and talking to interesting people. You may also enjoy traveling and being on the go. This year could bring success with writing, speaking or learning a new skill.



