The energy-zapping cosmic weather that we're getting during the first half of the day encourages us to take it slow and keep our schedule as light as possible. Otherwise, we can end up feeling overwhelmed and run-down. Should we have big plans on the agenda, though, being flexible and employing a step-by-step process in the execution phase will help keep stress low. With simple, low-key activities being the best option for today's fun and entertainment, this can be a good time to play video games, visit a museum, watch documentaries or catch up on reading.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Some fresh air, a change of scenery or a brief getaway could be good for your well-being.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Try to pencil in some me-time for yourself. Prioritizing your joy gives you the energy to show up for others.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might have a lot on your shoulders. You're reminded that you don't have to do it alone. There may be projects that you need to step back from.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't give up on a goal before you even get started. Plan it out. Have faith. Rally others to help you.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You don't always have to pick up the tab for everyone or go above and beyond to show your love and kindness. People will still love you anyway.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be mindful of being overambitious today. Taking a nap on the couch, relaxing in the backyard or puttering around the house might be your best bet.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Feeling stressed or anxious? Talk to someone who will listen to you with empathy and understanding.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you're not feeling the vibe while out with friends or socializing, don't feel pressured to tough it out. Some one-on-one time with a close friend might be better.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Don't sign on for more than you can realistically do today, especially when it comes to helping others. You have your own responsibilities to handle.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You might feel like you're unable to get much done. Take it as a sign to slow down and chill out. You can always come back to it another day.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Be open to receiving a friend's help or generosity. Perhaps they'll want to treat you to lunch or a movie.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may need to take the lead on a project or get more comfortable in delegating tasks or chores to others. Tell folks what you need and how they can best show up.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're intelligent, hardworking and versatile. You have many interests and may even have multiple talents. Education and experimentation matter a great deal to you. You're always seeking out experiences that allow you to use and stretch your mind. Not only are you a very curious person, but you're also adept at coming up with solutions and developing ideas. You're a skilled conversationalist and can establish a rapport with just about anyone anywhere. You excel when you have clear and defined goals that you can focus on. This year, family and security will be a major focus for you. Put down roots. Build a home.