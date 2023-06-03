The energy from yesterday's full moon is still percolating, which should put us in a feel-good mood. It's the perfect day for doing anything that sparks joy or indulges the senses. It's also a great time for stepping outside of our comfort zone and trying something new. Anything considered offbeat, eclectic or experimental will most likely grab our attention. Some of us may be inspired to challenge the status quo or come up with some outside-the-box ideas. The evening is ideal for fun, relaxation and maybe even a little romance too.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Living your life by an old set of values or beliefs just doesn't seem to work for you anymore. Here's to more freedom and more meaningful experiences.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be thinking about yourself a lot differently these days. Maybe you're feeling more confident or at peace with this newer version of you.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might connect with someone who can help you along your spiritual journey. This person could be a friend, coach or teacher.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

An impromptu date with a friend can be good for you. Accept or extend an invite.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Courage and ingenuity will help in making business or career decisions. For parents, it may be time to adopt some new methods. You could wow the crowd today.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

A relaxing getaway might be what you need, perhaps with someone you love. Can't travel? Consider a rooftop picnic or pitching a tent in the yard.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might find out some surprising news. Though what you discover could be a blessing in disguise.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Be open to connecting with people who aren't your usual type or those who think differently than you. You may greatly appreciate what they have to offer.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Small changes to your daily routine could make a big difference. If you're ready to kick a bad habit, it's a good time to start. Just be mindful of doing anything extreme.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

With love and romance, entertain spontaneity. Meanwhile, don't be afraid to take a chance on something new or to experiment with art.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

As you ponder your future, you may be ready to break free of the past. An emotional breakthrough is possible.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

People will love your ideas and what you have to say, especially if you don't follow convention or do what's expected. Let your originality shine!

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You love anything that's unconventional, original or avant-garde. However, that doesn't mean you go anywhere the wind blows. You tend to stand firm in your beliefs and opinions. You may even shock or challenge people with what you say. You're clever and creative. You're always coming up with tons of ideas and inventive ways of doing things. It's important that you have room to explore, observe and investigate. You relate most to other innovators and thinkers. You may even be someone who is considered ahead of your time. This year, you're encouraged to slow down and enjoy the ride.