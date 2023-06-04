Today's grounded planetary vibes help us with getting the week off to a solid and productive start. Though instead of just keeping our head down and plowing away at the mountain of tasks in front of us, we'll find that we want some recognition for what we do and to look good while doing it. Confidence, freedom of self-expression and creative flair will be some of our top priorities over the next four months. Warmth, passion and romance will also make the list. However, we'll need to be mindful of overstepping boundaries or stepping on others to get our way.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your talent and natural charm are what get you noticed today. No need to worry about the competition.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might be planning a family vacation or reunion, or working on some other family-related matter. Try to be flexible or cooperative.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

There may be new opportunities or projects lining up for you. Don't say yes to anything too soon. Ask yourself if you really have the time, interest or bandwidth.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may be negotiating money or terms of an agreement. Don't be afraid to advocate for yourself.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Is it time to switch up your beauty or wellness routine? If so, beware of recommendations that suggest anything too harsh or extreme for you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Avoid pining over something you can't have or that's not meant to be. If you're feeling unfulfilled, what are small changes you can make?

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't waste time comparing yourself with someone else. Focus on what you have. Practice gratitude.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Be mindful of letting your fears get in the way of your success. You don't have to repeat the past.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You're feeling adventurous, but this might not be the best time to take a big financial risk. Play it safe for now. Do something more creative or entertaining instead.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You might give yourself a confidence boost by writing down some affirming things about yourself or speaking them aloud in a mirror. Encouragement from friends helps too.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

People may want to partner or connect with you. With your magnetism off the charts now, make sure you vet folks accordingly.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might be making strides in reaching your goals or handling your responsibilities. Don't neglect self-care or your wellbeing though.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

No one does things quite as well as you do. You're a true original. You're also a hard worker. People can't help but notice you. You just have a natural glow that follows you around. And that magnetic personality that you've got doesn't hurt either. Although you can be firm or resolute when needed, you're also very loving and playful. While your loyalty doesn't come easy, once your heart is set on someone, they're in for life. You're someone who friends and family can depend on. This year, you'll find people willing to invest in your art or ideas.