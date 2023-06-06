Today's vibes are noticeably intense, as egos and ideologies clash. There may be an "us versus them" attitude in the air. To avoid the drama, exercising boundaries is encouraged. We may also need to be mindful of engaging in groupthink or cliquishness. At the same time, we should be wary of egocentric behavior. Today pushes us to find a healthy balance between self-expression and cooperation. On a more positive note, the cosmos remind us that we can do amazing things when we bring our individual talents together for the sake of a good cause.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It might be a good idea to stay off social media today or avoid inserting yourself into other people's business. You have more important things to focus on.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Trying to meet the demands of all your responsibilities can be taxing. Call in some support.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might have some really strong opinions. Are they constructive? Do they align with facts? Think on things more before making up your mind.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't compare yourself with others. You have something that makes you special. Take some time to reflect on your gifts.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Someone's petulant behavior may throw you off. Don't let them get to you. Stay grounded.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Feeling overwhelmed with work? Maybe it's time to speak up and say something? Too, consider breaking tasks down into smaller steps.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may need to dig your heels in when it comes to getting what you want or doing what's right. Stick to your principles.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

With all that you've been doing as of late, you might need a moment to just focus on yourself. Set aside some me-time.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

There's only so much of you to go around. Multitasking or jumping headfirst into a new project might not be the best use of your energy right now.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Exercising the power of teamwork and cooperation will save you time and stress.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may need to set boundaries with someone today. You can't control others, but you can control how you choose to handle an issue.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may be in serious need of a break. Perhaps you can get outdoors, get some extra rest or take the day off.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a nonconformist at heart. You're truly one of a kind. You have a way of standing out, no matter who you're with or where you are. You're warm, affectionate and generous. Wherever you go, you're usually the life of the party. You know how to make people laugh, and you're always around to lend a friend support or encouragement. When it comes to your goals, you dream big, you aim high, and you let nothing get in your way. For you, being successful means living a passionately authentic life. This year, shoot for the stars -- and don't look back.