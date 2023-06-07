If we're looking to shake things up a little, it's a good day for engaging in anything that encourages us to step outside the box. However, there may be some discordant energy lingering in the air, which could make it difficult to get on the same page with folks. We should be open to other viewpoints and connect with people who inspire us to think differently. That said, today may not be the best time for major decision-making, as we may be feeling anxious or impulsive. Exercising some patience or forethought could help us to avoid a potential disaster.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you and a friend aren't on the same page right now, a simple conversation could improve the situation.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Before you make a business move or an executive decision, consider if the result will truly be worth it.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Be mindful of fearing or expecting the worst. How can you reframe your thoughts into something more positive?

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You could be feeling some social burnout today. Find some quiet time even if you have to block it out on your calendar.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Someone may have you questioning yourself or your work. Talking to an encouraging friend can help remind you of how great you're actually doing.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Before you say "yes" to that next project, think about whether you have the time and bandwidth for it.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may be eager to take a risk of some sort; though, the joy or reward may be short-lived. Seek out a more fulfilling option or experience instead.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

People may be extra annoying today. It may be best to lay low and take some time to focus on your emotional well-being.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Avoid jumping to conclusions or being too quick to say "yes" to something without getting more details or a second opinion.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Not everything or everyone operates on your timetable. Try to have a little more patience.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If you're feeling moody, seek out something that brings you joy. You could use a little more playtime in your life.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

What helps you to feel anchored and grounded? Maybe it's your family. Maybe it's being in the comfort of your own home. Maybe it's taking time to reconnect with yourself.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Your curiosity about the world and everything in it is insatiable. You enjoy experiences that allow you to learn as much as you can about yourself and others, while also giving you the space to test out your theories and ideas. Life may even feel like one big experiment at times. You're drawn to anything that's unconventional or innovative, and it's because you're someone who often pushes the envelope. Your diverse relationships also reflect your many facets. Still, for all your inventiveness, there are times when you can get stuck. This year encourages you to challenge your long-held beliefs.