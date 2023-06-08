Friday brings us much calmer skies than we've had in the past couple of days. With the relaxed vibe, we might feel like getting the weekend started early. If we do have work scheduled, we should find that we're able to move along and get things done seamlessly. Creativity and compassion are also strong for today, which can be good for engaging in activities that stir the heart and the imagination, like seeing a good movie or doing something romantic for our partner. Toward the evening, we may opt for some low-key fun rather than anything over the top.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If money has been on your mind, expect a blessing today that brings you some sense of peace. It's also a good day to pay it forward for someone.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If you dare to put yourself out there and connect with people, you should receive a very warm and welcome response.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be full of creative ideas. Your ingenuity will help you stand out and grab the right people's attention.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Connect with people who inspire you. Talk to friends who encourage you. Being around positive energy will raise your spirits and confidence.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You're on point when it comes to making solid money or business decisions. Go with what you know.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may have an opportunity to teach, guide or advise others. Your wisdom or know-how can make a powerful impact.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may be feeling more optimistic about a matter concerning work, money or your wellness. The work you've been putting in is paying off.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

This could be a great time for a date night with your sweetie or someone new. Spending quality time with the kids in your life is also encouraged.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may be more interested in staying home and tidying up your space rather than going out to party. Being with those you consider family may be good for you, too.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You could have some very good conversations today. Whatever the topic of discussion, expect a happy or promising outcome.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Finances may be looking up for you. You should be able to find the resources you need or protect what you already have.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Find the courage to trust yourself today. Even though it can be easy to second-guess yourself, you know exactly what to do and how to act.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're intuitive and understanding. Others tend to feel safe and secure in your care. Your heart is pure, and your love is immeasurable. You teach the rest of us the importance of empathy, and you often remind us of what connects us together. You're also deeply romantic and affectionate. You're a brilliant and imaginative thinker. You may work to help others or create works of art and beauty. You're a dreamer, but you can be practical, too. Your ability to balance idealism with realism makes you a powerful force. This year, the more you believe in yourself, the further you will go.