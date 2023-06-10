It's a high-energy day from start to finish. The morning is especially good for tending to things that need our attention, like cleaning out our inbox or running errands. By midday, many of us will be ready to have some fun. Maybe that includes going to a sporting event, hosting a backyard barbecue or having brunch with friends. Whatever is on the agenda for today, it's a good time for trying something new, getting active or being with people we can laugh with. We just need to be mindful of overspending or making impulsive decisions that we might later regret.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might be feeling a bit restless. Seek out interesting events happening in your city or neighborhood.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Prioritize some quiet time or time spent with your fam. Be wary of making plans that you may want to back out of later.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Go on an outing with friends. You'll have a good time. Meanwhile, be mindful of offering unsolicited advice, no matter how well-intended it may be.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Give yourself some time and space to reflect on your next move. There's no need to rush into anything.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You and a friend might enjoy traveling or venturing out on a day trip. Though, avoid footing the bill or offering to do so if you can't really afford it.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may hear news regarding funding or an application, and the outcome looks positive. Don't be too quick to share publicly until you know for sure.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You give a great deal of yourself to the people around you. It's perfectly OK to ask others for a favor or show of support.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Are there some loose ends you need to tie up? Before you say "yes" to something else, try and clear what's already on your plate.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Dating and romance could be sweet for you today. Meanwhile, you could be feeling quite adventurous now. Avoid taking unnecessary risks.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It might be nice to do something thoughtful for someone you care about. Take care not to overextend yourself.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might enjoy exploring a new hobby or activity -- something you can share with a friend or new romantic interest. Try something they suggest, too.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Self-care is the goal. Turn off notifications for a while so you can enjoy it. Avoid pressuring yourself into helping others. Use this day for yourself.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You can draw people in just with a smile alone. When you get riled up about something, it's because you care about it so much. You're not afraid to take a stand for your beliefs or for yourself. You live life to the fullest, and you push the limits whenever you can. You're a risk taker and a trendsetter. People often follow your lead. You succeed because you know you will. You know that whatever outcome you get, you will still find the silver lining or come out a winner. This year, the power of friendship will serve you well.