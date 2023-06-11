We charge into the new week with confidence and enthusiasm, thanks to today's sunny cosmic weather. The energy can be best used for work or play, especially if there's any of us who could use some help getting motivated. It's an excellent time to connect with people or do anything that puts us in the spotlight, like making a public presentation or showing off our talents. Even wearing something that's self-expressive can put us in a feel-good mood. Meanwhile, we're invited to step outside our comfort zone for a little while and seek out new experiences.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Want to create an opportunity for yourself or looking to get the right person's attention? Make your move. Folks will be very receptive to your talent and charisma.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Do what you can to take care of your emotional well-being today. Make time for your spiritual practice.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be in planning mode. With you at the helm, everything should come together swimmingly.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Secret Santa may come early. Someone behind the scenes is doing some good on your behalf. A new job, extra money or public recognition could be the result.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If there's one thing that you can bet on today, it's yourself. Get out there and be great. You may even get a bump in popularity, too.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Listen to any hunches or instincts that you get today. It will help you in making sound business moves.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Being part of the right team will help you succeed. If you're not already a part of one, perhaps it's time to consider a group or organization to join.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

A lot of progress can be made today, whether it's with your work, wellness or other responsibilities. Expect to be very happy with the results.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You're encouraged to take a chance on love, especially if you're getting back out into the dating world. If you're in a committed connection, do something fun together.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Take time to organize your space. It could help lift your mood. Engaging in therapeutic activities like breathwork or acupuncture can also be beneficial.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may be in a flirty mood. Ask someone out or send a message on a dating app. Folks will be impressed with your creative brainpower.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You're encouraged to invest in yourself. What would you like to learn, create or improve? Begin with what you have and keep building on it.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have a fierce and feisty spirit. You may take a hit or a loss, but you keep on pushing. You don't sit around waiting for life to happen; you throw yourself into it headfirst. You're enterprising and independent. Chances are, you're self-made. Still, for all your hard work and bravery, you're affectionate, loving and playful. You're a total kid at heart. You love being a source of encouragement for your friends and family. This year, you're encouraged to adopt a new outlook or perspective. An old way of thinking no longer works for you.