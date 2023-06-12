The first half of the day may feel a bit intense, but this gnarly cosmic weather can be helpful for tackling difficult problems or projects. Still, we'll need to be mindful of making mountains out of molehills, pushing ourselves too hard or overstepping boundaries. The good news is that later in the afternoon, the tension begins to ease, allowing for a more pleasant and relaxed atmosphere. We're encouraged to move at a more manageable pace. We should also aim to nourish our bodies with rest, cuddles with someone we love or a nutritious meal.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Don't be too hard on yourself if you're not able to accomplish everything you set out to do today. It's the quality of your work that counts.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might be in a melancholy mood. Talk to someone you trust about what you're feeling. Do what you need to do to take care of yourself.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

There are times when even you can get burned out by too much socializing and running around. Some downtime is needed.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Someone's negative or demanding behavior might come close to zapping your confidence. Don't feed into their drama. Connect with friends for some emotional support.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Procrastination could be an issue today. Maybe it's a sign that you need to rethink your schedule or the number of commitments you've taken on.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Pretending you're not upset about something only makes it harder to work through the issue and let it go. Perhaps it's time to be honest or more vocal about what you feel.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It may be best to lay low today if you can. The vibes are off, and it's best that you protect your energy.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You can't control everything. That's why teamwork is important; you don't have to go it alone either.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Don't be too hasty with your decision-making. Take your time. The patience will pay off.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Why so serious, Capricorn? You probably have a good reason to be pensive, but surely you can make time for a little fun.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Surrounding yourself with loved ones, whether in-person or virtually, could be a good way to increase your serotonin.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Employing a step-by-step process to reach your goals may be better than rushing yourself or your progress.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

No matter if it's your relationships or a goal that you're pursuing, you put your whole heart into what you do. You overcome life's challenges with strength and determination. You're a gentle soul, but you can also be tough. You dig your heels in when it comes to sticking to your principles. You don't give up easily. You're unstoppable. You're also devoted to your family and friends. Your love and loyalty will stand the test of time. This year, don't bother clinging to an old way of life. There's a whole new world waiting for you.